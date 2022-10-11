DIAMOND, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's Kip Atteberry and Carl Junction's girls cross country team won titles on Tuesday at the Diamond Invitational.
Atteberry won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds. Stockton captured the team title with 33 points, followed by Carl Junction (55), Thomas Jefferson (75), Ash Grove (93) and Forsyth (107).
Also competing for the Cavaliers was London Rodriguez (sixth) and Braden Honeywell-Lynch (eighth).
Carl Junction was led by Jack Lawson, who finished fourth with a time of 18:52. Alexander Allison was 10th, while Isaac Willoughby was 12th and Luke Battagler finished 14th.
Pierce City's Emma Hunt won the girls race with a time of 22:30. The Bulldogs claimed the team title with 30 points, followed by runner-up Stockton (43) and Ash Grove (59).
Carl Junction placed six runners inside the top 15. Alexis Carpenter took second in 23:13, while Klohe Burk was ninth in 24:22.
The Bulldogs' Audrey Fletcher, Bailey Feken, Marissa Newman and Sadie Burchett finished 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively.
Thomas Jefferson's Sarah Mueller took 20th, while teammate Samantha Seto was 25th.
