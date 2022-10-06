WHEATON, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's Kip Atteberry continued a superb senior campaign.
Atteberry won the boys race at the Wheaton Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Wheaton High School. He crossed the finish line with a time of 17 minutes, 10 seconds.
Wheaton won the team title with 15 points. Robert Humphries paced the Trojans with a runner-up finish in 18:49.05, edging TJ's Braden Honeywell-Lynch by less than a second.
Also competing for the Cavaliers was London Rodriguez (20th) and Isa Bin Jeremy (25th).
On the girls side, Pierce City's Emma Hunt won the race with a time of 20:58. Southwest captured the team title with 15 points.
Thomas Jefferson was paced by Sarah Mueller, who finished third in 24:00. Also competing for the Cavaliers was Samantha Seto (11th).
