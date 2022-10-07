Thomas Jefferson's Allison Ding and Jeanna Jeyaraj each moved on to the individual Class 1 state tournament in singles on Friday at the TJ courts.
In Class 1 Sectional 6, Ding topped Harrisonville's Kayleigh Norris 6-2, 6-2. Jeyaraj defeated Harrisonville's Abigail Overbay 6-4, 6-3.
In other sectional matchups, TJ's Kayla Yang-Mayson Solum fell to Bolivar's Sophia Vestal-Reagan Hunt 6-0, 6-1 in doubles. Mount Vernon's Isabella Mosley-Allison Shubert defeated Bolivar's Brynley Waters-Kami Bryan 6-1, 6-1 as well.
Winners will start play at individual state at 1 p.m. next Friday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
