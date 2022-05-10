Thomas Jefferson Independent multi-sport standout Caden Myers was voted the Tracy Prigg Ozark 7 Conference Senior Male Athlete of the Year, the school announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Golden City’s Brooke Beerly was the female recipient of this award, voted on by Ozark 7 athletics directors.
This award is named after longtime Wheaton coach Tracy Prigg and given to a female and male senior athlete that’s the top overall athlete in the conference.
Myers plays basketball and golf for the Cavaliers. In basketball, he helped Thomas Jefferson make back-to-back Elite Eight appearances while finishing with an impressive 22-7 overall record this past winter.
A 5-foot-10 point guard, Myers averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a senior. He also helped the Cavaliers finish as a runner-up and qualify their top four finishers for state in the Class 1 District 3 golf tournament on Monday.
Myers is signed to play college baseball at Division II Drury University. He’s the son of Thomas Jefferson boys basketball coach and athletic director Chris Myers.
