Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and this year's top two point leaders on the Korn Ferry Tour headline the field for the 31st Price Cutter Charity Classic, which begins Thursday morning at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield.
The Price Cutter Championship is one of the four original events on the tour calendar, and Highland Springs joins Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho, as the only courses to have hosted the tour in 31 consecutive years.
Low scores are required at Highland Springs as the tournament is a birdie-fest. The winning score has been 21-under-par or better the past 17 years.
Davis Riley and Will Zalatoris are the top two players on the tour.
Riley won last week's TPC San Antonio Championship for his second victory this season. Another tournament title earns Riley an automatic promotion to the PGA Tour.
Zalatoris tied for fifth last year for his fifth straight top-six finish.
Romo is in the tournament on a sponsor's exemption. He won the American Century Celebrity Classic in 2018 and 2019, but he had to withdraw from this year's tournament after suffering a wrist injury during the second round.
"Obviously I want to play great," Romo said in a release. "I want to win the golf tournament, but I'm playing against great players.
"I was very excited about this opportunity a long time ago, back in March. I felt like this would be the third, fourth or fifth tournament I'd be playing in, but with the pandemic, it's obviously been different."
Romo was the quarterback for the Cowboys from 2004-16, directing them to four playoff appearances. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
After retiring as a player, Romo stayed around the game as the lead analyst for CBS's NFL telecasts.
The 72-hole tournament continues through Sunday. However, spectators will not be allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year the top 25 finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour earn PGA Tour cards. But with this year's pandemic, the tour is using the remaining events this year and the 2021 season to determine PGA Tour graduates.
