SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has agreed to play in the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, tournament executive director Jerald Andrews announced Thursday.
A major fundraiser for nearly 50 Ozarks children’s charities, the tournament’s events are scheduled for July 17-27, with pros playing July 23-26 at Highland Springs Country Club.
Romo is receiving one of four sponsor’s exemptions as he chases his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. Certainly he will be the most recognized name in the PCCC’s 31-year history. He quarterbacked the Cowboys from 2004-16, guiding Dallas to four playoff berths and earning four Pro Bowl selections. He has since worked as a TV analyst on NFL broadcasts and recently signed a record multi-million dollar, 10-year deal with CBS.
“Playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event is a huge honor, especially when you think of all the talent here that’ll be on the PGA Tour soon,” Romo said in a release. “These guys are pros, so it will be a challenge – a challenge that I want to try again. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper for giving me this shot. I can’t wait for July in Springfield.”
Romo, 41, competed in the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament, making it through pre-qualifying but did not advance past the first stage. He also has missed the cut in four PGA Tour starts.
“We are delighted that Tony can make it to our tournament,” Andrews said. “He is likely to draw fans who have never attended our tournament, so he’ll have quite the following. We hope fans understand that his focus is on golf and trying to make Friday’s cut.”
The announcement comes days after the Korn Ferry Tour unveiled plans to resume its schedule the week of June 8. At this time, the Tour’s first four events will not be open to the general public.
The PCCC is the sixth event on the modified schedule, and the Korn Ferry Tour indicates it is planning for the tournament to accommodate fans. However, Andrews and Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin emphasized that the Tour and PCCC will be monitoring guidelines of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department as well as the City of Springfield and Greene County.
“As we look toward a return to golf, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Korn Ferry Tour and our communities will remain our No. 1 priority,” Baldwin said.
