The Carthage football team will attempt to lock up the No. 1 seed in Class 5 District 6 tonight at 7 when it takes on Central Ozark Conference foe Ozark in a regular-season finale in Ozark.
Carthage (6-2) currently holds the top spot in the district standings with 41.25 points while Nixa (4-4) ranks second with 29.84 points and Ozark (4-4) third with 27.14.
“There’s a scenario where if we do lose this game to Ozark, then Ozark could jump us and be the No. 1 seed based on head-to-head,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “So there’s a lot riding on it. Hopefully that will motivate our kids a bit. To get to host throughout district is a really important thing.”
If Ozark manages to jump Nixa, which is home tonight against Webb City, at the No. 2 spot in the standings with a win over Carthage, Ozark would automatically jump Carthage in the standings based on head-to-head criteria.
The two teams come into tonight’s matchup trending in opposite directions, with Carthage riding a three-game win streak and Ozark riding a two-game skid.
In Carthage’s most recent outing, it scored touchdowns on its first eight drives en route to a 54-34 win over Republic at David Haffner Stadium. Offensively, Carthage erupted for 528 yards and was led by senior wide receiver Marcus Huntley, a senior who tallied 200 yards of offense and four touchdowns on just five touches.
The Carthage offense is averaging 36.5 points per game on the season. Its top two offensive weapons, junior quarterback Patrick Carlton and senior running back Tyler Mueller, have accounted for 2,764 yards and 32 touchdowns combined.
“We big-played (Republic),” Guidie said. “We were able to get to the edge, get our kids out in space and run a little bit. Up until that week, we were productive on offense but everything was 12-, 13- or 14-play drives. But we rattled off a couple one-play drives.”
The Carthage defense is limiting opponents to 18.8 points per game.
“I think we’re steadily making progress in different areas (on defense),” Guidie said. “We had some injuries and had to play some different kids (midway through the year), but we have a lot of those kids back and it feels like we’re making strides at practice. Hopefully these kinds come together on that side of the football here at the end of the season.”
Ozark, coming off 65-0 and 50-14 losses to Webb City and Joplin, respectively, is scoring 17.9 points while surrendering 36.8 points.
“I think they’re much improved from a year ago,” Guidie said of Ozark. “Last year they were 1-7 at this time, and now they’re 4-4 and a lot more competitive. They do some nice things offensively. Their quarterback was hurt last week and will be back this week, and he runs the flexbone offense really well with some nice reads. They certainly force you to be very disciplined defensively.
“Defensively, they give you several different looks. They’re bringing pressure every play, and it really forces your offensive line to communicate, keep their eyes up and pick up blitzes. If we can do that, then the potential for big plays are there. Overall, effort is going to be really important because this is Senior Night and a big game for Ozark.”
Carthage is 5-4 against Ozark since 2010 and picked up a 56-6 win last season in Carthage.
