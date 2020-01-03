MONETT, Mo. — The top-ranked boys wrestling team in Class 2 looked the part on Friday night.
Down three starters, the Monett Cubs were still dominant in their home tri-dual as they picked up a pair of wins — 57-19 over Webb City and 60-16 over Diamond — to improve to 8-0 on the season.
“We had three guys out of our lineup tonight for various reasons,” Monett head coach Daryl Bradley said. “But I think we looked good tonight, and I think we could be better than last year because we have more guys emerging. ... We didn’t wrestle down to our competition, and we took care of business. We had a long layoff, and it was good to see us go out and perform well.”
When at full health, Monett sports nine returning state qualifiers and seven medalists from last year’s state championship team. Among them are state champions Matthew Bahl, Karter Brink and Joey Semerad, who occupy the 126-, 132- and 138-pound weight classes for the Cubs this season.
The Cubs also have returning state runner-up Elias Barrientos slotted at 145 and three-time medalist Gunnar Bradley at 152. Ethan Umfleet, a third-place state medalist last year as a freshman, wrestled at 170 on Friday but is certified to compete at 160.
“There’s really just no hiding from 126 to 160 once Ethan gets down to the weight he wants to compete at,” Bradley said. “It’s fun to watch them. They like to score points, go big and have fun. That’s what I like — to watch them out there having fun. It definitely was a lot of fun tonight.”
Monett’s “murderer’s row,” as Bradley referred to it, went a combined 11-0 Friday with eight pins. The matchup of the night, a bout between Brink and Webb City returning state qualifier Josh Copher, resulted in a 5-2 victory for Brink thanks to a pair of defensive takedowns.
“That’s not the first time those two have wrestled, and Copher has actually wrestled several of my kids in the past two years,” Bradley said. “Josh has always been a really great competitor, and he actually beat Karter last season at the Carl Junction tournament. Karter avenged that loss later in the season, but we knew it was going to be a tough challenge coming into tonight. Karter probably wishes he had a better night with a little more offense, but I thought he wrestled smart and wrestled well.”
Another returning state placer for Monett, Harrison Merriman, earned a first-period pin over Webb City’s Brendon Reddig in his lone match of the night.
Webb City opened the tri-dual with a 45-18 triumph over Diamond. The Cardinals claimed victories in five of the seven matches that took place and were the beneficiaries of four forfeits. The Cardinals’ victors included Copher, Brantley Carter (138), Pryce Mason (145), Jackson Taylor (152) and Roger Carranco (182).
“We just have to keep on working and get these guys into wrestling shape,” Webb City head coach Larron Hurst said. “We’re just really inconsistent right now. We have to keep working and keep plugging away so those inconsistencies turn into consistencies by February. That’s always the plan for us and our kids each year — to keep plugging and hopefully peak at the right time.”
Diamond registered two triumphs in its dual against Webb City with Ty Douglas (170) pinning Colton Gordon and Tyler May (220) pinning Brody German.
In the girls action, Monett went 2-0 with a 24-18 win over Diamond and a 24-0 win over Webb City. The two duals featured two contested matches apiece, with the Cubs' Abigail Jastal (110) and Janeth Quinones (135) both picking up a pair of first-period falls.
