The Carthage football team’s quest for a fifth consecutive district title begins tonight.
The top-seeded Tigers (7-2), coming off a four-game win streak to end the regular season, opens its playoff campaign against 4-seed Branson (2-8) in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal at David Haffner Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7.
“This is definitely an exciting part of the season each year,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “You either win and keep advancing or your season is over. And we’ve been fortunate to put together several district championship runs in recent years. So we hope that continues, and it all starts with this first game against Branson.”
One of the benefits of claiming the top seed in the district was a first-round bye for Carthage, which battled the injury bug for the second half of the regular season.
“We really did welcome the bye week just because it gave us an opportunity to get healthy,” Guidie said. “We’re still missing a few guys, but for the most part, we got healthy and hopefully got our legs back under us.”
Carthage’s misfortune in the injury department was at its worst in Week 6 when it had nine starters sidelined at Branson. But despite the absences of running back Tyler Mueller and wide receiver Marcus Huntley — as well as the absence of starting quarterback Patrick Carlton for most of the night — the Tigers managed to score 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and claim a 16-7 triumph.
“I was proud of the way our kids fought through adversity that night with all of the injuries we had on both sides of the ball,” Guidie said. “I think we’re going to be a different team this week hopefully. And hopefully we can learn from that first game with them, build from it and progress.”
On a night where scoring came at a premium for both offenses, the Carthage defense held the Pirates to 120 yards and just three first downs. Since 2014, the Tigers have limited Branson to seven points or fewer in each of their last six meetings.
“Just going back and watching our first game against Branson, you could see that our defense kept us in the game that whole night,” Guidie said. “We gave up one long fade route in the second half, but if you take that out, we held those guys to under 80 yards of offense. And again, we were beat up. Hopefully it will make a difference having some of these guys back.”
Branson’s two wins have both been over Republic. The Pirates claimed a 33-27 overtime win over the Tigers last week in the first round of the district playoffs.
“I think their record is a little misleading, but Branson really has done some nice things,” Guidie said. “Against us (in the regular season), they came out in a different (defensive) front than what we had seen and what we prepared for. Our guys up front had to do some scrambling for a while. But once they figured it out, I think our offensive line did a really good job. In fact, we relied on them that entire second half.
“Offensively, they did a lot of different things and put us in a lot of different formations. We’ve seen them come out empty an entire game, and we’ve seen them come out in 3-backs. So they’re very multiple in what they do, and they force you to be very disciplined defensively.”
Carthage is 10-0 against Branson since 2010, outscoring the Pirates by more than 29 points per game.
