Aided by another big offensive showing and a pitching gem by freshman Dylan Carter, the Crowder College baseball team managed to stave off elimination for a second consecutive day at the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The top-seeded Roughriders hit five home runs and got a complete-game effort by Carter en route to a 14-6 win in seven innings over 2-seed Walters State in an elimination game on Monday at Suplizio Field
Crowder is now two wins away from punching its ticket to the national championship series on Friday. Up next, the Roughriders will play the loser between 4-seed McLennan and 10-seed Indian Hills at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Crowder (54-7) has picked up back-to-back wins in elimination games since suffering a 10-3 loss to Indian Hills in the opening round on Saturday.
“I think we’re finally relaxed a little bit,” Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand said. “Day 1, as much as we prepared for it, we came out a little uptight. But yesterday and today, I thought we had some really good at-bats throughout. We saw some really good arms. It’s been tough going out here with that. Some guys can put you away, but we’ve started getting the big swings.”
Following up an 11-hit showing in a 9-8 win over 7-seed Florence-Darlington on Sunday, the Roughriders amassed five home runs, three doubles and 13 total hits against the Senators (61-7) on Monday to post their largest run total of the week.
The biggest offensive inning for Crowder came in the top of the second inning when it plated five runs on three hits and three walks to take an early 6-1 lead. The frame was highlighted by a two-RBI double by third baseman Josh Patrick as well as RBI at-bats by second baseman Peyton Holt, shortstop Jeffry Mercado and first baseman Logan Chambers.
Monday marked Crowder’s first game of the week to hold a lead prior to the eighth inning.
“We were the visitor today, and I told the guys that what’s awesome about that is we get to put our offense on the field first,” Lallemand said. “So we did that and got off to that quick start. and I’m not saying it made us relax or anything, because they answered right back. But it was one of those things where being the visitor didn’t bother us today.”
The Roughriders went on to plate three more runs in the third inning on a home run to right field by Chambers, opening up a 9-2 advantage. Walters State responded with two runs in the third and one in the fourth to trim the deficit to 9-5.
An RBI single by Mercado made it a 10-5 ballgame in the fifth inning before Crowder plated three more runs in the sixth on a solo homer by Patrick and a two-run homer by Clayton Gray.
A one-spot by Walters State in the bottom of the sixth was followed by a one-run showing by Crowder in the top of the seventh, which saw Landrey Wilkerson launch the Roughriders’ fifth and final long ball of the day.
As big of a day as it was for Crowder at the plate, Carter put together an equally impressive outing on the mound as he limited a potent Spartans offense to six earned runs and 11 hits while striking out 11 in seven innings of work. The Bentonville, Arkansas, native held Walters State, a team averaging over 10 runs per game this season, to its lowest run total of the week.
“Walters State was an absolute dangerous offensive club, and Dylan Carter was dominant on the mound,” Lallemand said. “He held them to no big innings. ... It was big, and the offense kind of smelled blood in the water and put it away for us.”
Mercado — who opened the scoring in the game with a solo home run in the first inning — and Patrick both finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs to pace Crowder offensively. Holt and Gray both logged a pair of hits, and Chambers tallied a team-high four RBIs.
Walter State was led by Caleb McNeely, who went 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Matthew Ellis went 2 for 3 with a solo homer.
Jake Knapp took the loss after surrendering four earned runs and three hits in one inning pitched.
