KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was dealt a significant test it had not faced all season.
And that’s with MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year Lacy Stokes relegated to the bench for a good portion of the game due to foul trouble.
MSSU passed the test with flying colors as the top-seeded Lions held off No. 9 Washburn 62-54 on Thursday afternoon in the MIAA quarterfinals inside the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
The Lions, upping their record to 23-5 and tying the school record with 16 straight wins, are headed to the tournament semifinals for the first time since the 2008-09 season. It’s MSSU’s first win in the MIAA tourney since knocking off Central Missouri 62-57 in the quarterfinals on March 6, 2009.
MSSU will play the winner of Central Missouri-Missouri Western at noon Saturday. UCM and MWSU will play on Friday at noon.
“I’m just extremely proud of our kids, especially on the defensive end once again,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We have done a great job over the last two months guarding people, taking them out of what they want to do. The last couple of games, we have done enough offensively to finish games and we made big shots when we needed to. I’m extremely happy to get a win against a tough Washburn team.”
Stokes picked up her first two fouls — within 10 seconds of each other — with less than 6 1/2 minutes to play in the first quarter. She didn’t re-enter the game until the start of the second frame.
But still leading 23-20 at the break, the Lions got a quick basket from Stokes on an effortless scoop shot inside to build the lead out to five just 29 seconds into the second half.
The Ichabods responded back with a 6-1 run as Nuria Barrientos tied the game at 26-26 right as the shot clock expired with 7:29 to play in the third quarter. Shortly after Madi Stokes hit a freebie to give MSSU a one-point lead, Lacy Stokes picked up her third foul and was forced to exit with 6:59 to play in the quarter.
Washburn’s response was a turnaround jumper from Barrientos in the post to hand the Ichabods’ a 28-27 lead — their first and only lead of the game. The Lions quickly got back to their brand of basketball as Layne Skiles and Kaitlin Hunnicutt hit free throws, while Brooke Stauffer connected with a corner trey to pull MSSU back in front 32-28 with 5:41 remaining.
The Ichabods got a quick basket from Hunter Bentley to cut the score to 32-30 on the ensuing possession. That’s when the Lions rattled off 13 unanswered points to widen their lead to 45-30 when Lacy Stokes hit a pair of freebies to surpass Sonya Harlin for eight place on MSSU’s single-season scoring list.
Amaya Johns also came up big during that stretch by hitting a pull up jumper and a 3 from the top of the circle.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in each other, and so we know when stuff starts looking rough, that everyone’s gonna step up,” Lacy Stokes said. “We’re not dragging people along to try and get them to keep their head up. Everybody’s head’s up. We’re all picking up each other.”
Washburn responded again with a big run and a 3-pointer from Barrientos cut the Lions’ lead to 55-52 with 3:15 to go in the fourth quarter. On the next possession, Hunnicutt hit a pair of free throws to give MSSU a five-point lead.
A layup from the Ichabods’ Bentley cut the score back to three. Washburn had a chance to make it a one-possession game as Shae Sanchez pulled up for a free throw line jumper with 50 seconds remaining, but all-time blocks leader Madi Stokes swatted the shot and MSSU took possession.
“I was playing the shot more because I knew the shot clock was low,” Madi Stokes said. “I was hoping (Sanchez) wasn’t going to drive because she would have beat me off the dribble. I just took a leap of faith.”
With ice in her veins, Skiles hit a corner triple to pull the Lions ahead 60-54 with 28 seconds left.
“I think it gives our team some confidence if (Lacy) does get in foul trouble — that’s really the first time all year she’s been in foul trouble — we can continue to move forward,” Ressel said. “It was a big plus.”
Lacy Stokes, playing the fewest amount of minutes since Dec. 18, 2021 against Lincoln, finished with a game-high 22 points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out five assists.
“I told them, ‘I got it,’” Stokes said about her foul trouble. “(Coach) had trust in me. I had trust in myself and my teammates had trust that I wasn’t going to foul. We made some decisions on defense to change some stuff up to keep me from getting another one. It’s all about playing smart. I trust my girls if I get beat, they’re going to be there.”
Madi Stokes picked up her double-double in the MIAA tournament with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions. Johns and Stauffer tallied nine points apiece, while Skiles chipped in seven.
Washburn (14-16, 11-11 MIAA) was paced by Bentley with 18 points. Barrientos added 14 points.
Moments after praising how the supporting cast stepped up, Ressel leaned over to Lacy Stokes and gave her a message about fouls:
“Don’t do that again, please,” Ressel said with a laugh.
