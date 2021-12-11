Living and dying from beyond the arc can either make or break a basketball team.
In the case of the Farmington girls basketball team, it was the former.
Farmington (Ark.) splashed a total of 14 times from downtown en route to a 68-49 victory over Carl Junction in the championship game of the 25th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic on Saturday night at Joplin High School.
The Cardinals (4-0) featured three players on the all-tournament team in Carson Dillard, Jenna Lawrence and Reese Shirey.
Dillard (16) and Lawrence (14) totaled a combined 30 points. The 1-2 punch tallied four triples apiece.
“Farmington is an outstanding team,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “They are an outstanding basketball team. They do a lot of things right. They play hard. I thought our kids mirrored that. We played hard. Our kids play the right way and did some really nice things, but a few mistakes in that first half and they were able to take a four-point lead and stretch it to 12 pretty quick.
“Our kids recognized it. Our kids talked about the mistakes. For us, we want to play in games like this to make us better at the end of the year.”
In the opening period, Farmington landed the first punch by grabbing an immediate 8-2 lead after a 3-pointer from the 6-foot-3 Lawrence at the 6:05 mark. That forced Carl Junction to call a timeout and regroup.
The Bulldogs’ response?
A 10-6 burst to close out the quarter as Carl Junction trimmed the deficit to 14-12 after a jumper from Kylie Scott.
But that was the closest the Bulldogs would get in the contest.
Farmington outscored Carl Junction 19-6 in the second quarter to stretch its lead to a comfy 33-19 margin. A senior, Dillard capped the run for the Cardinals with a 3 to close out the first half.
Farmington applied even more pressure in the second half. Aided by 3s from Dillard, Morgan Bryce and Naomi Hernandez, the Cardinals scored 17 unanswered points and led 50-19 at the midway point in the third stanza.
The Bulldogs closed out the frame on a strong note with a 12-4 spurt to make the score 54-31, but it was too little too late as Carl Junction (5-2) settled with a runner-up finish.
“I think we learned a number of things from this tournament,” Shorter said. “We can win some of those tight ball games. I thought Rogers was a really good basketball team. Blue Valley North is always super strong and Farmington is a very good team. We’re capable of doing some things that we talked about at the beginning of the year even with some of our youth.
“We’re just going to keep working on it and focus on the little things. We’ll get a few more rebounds here and there and get out on shooters a little bit better, and we’re probably sitting better than that 19-point loss. That’s a great team. You tip your hat to them. We’re happy to get an opportunity to make ourselves better.”
Junior Destiny Buerge was the lone Bulldog on the all-tourney team. She led the way with 13 points, while Hali Shorter had 12.
Carl Junction plays Frontenac at 8 p.m. Monday to open play in the Mustang Classic in McDonald County.
Joplin’s late rally falls short
The Eagles overcame a 38-27 deficit in the fourth quarter and took the lead late but Blue Valley North fought back and held on for a 52-48 triumph to claim the third-place trophy.
Joplin’s rally was ignited by Brooke Nice, who hit a pair of 3s to cap a 10-0 run and bring the Eagles to within one with 4:15 to go.
Tyara Davis followed with a lay-in to extend the Mustangs’ advantage to 42-39, but Brynn Driver sank two freebies and Ella Hafer executed a nifty reverse layup to give Joplin a 43-42 lead with just 3:04 to play.
Valley North reclaimed the lead after Davis banked in two free throws and the Mustangs never trailed again.
“We showed a lot of fight,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “As proud as I am of the comeback and effort in the second half, I’m equally as disappointed in the way we started the game. We talked about how you come out to play for a trophy in your own tournament and you’re not ready to go. That falls on me as a coach. I have to do a better job of having our team prepared and ready to come out and get a win.”
Valley North featured three players in double figures, led by Aubrey Shaw with 12 points. Logan Parks and Nyla Hale had 10 points apiece.
Driver, who was on the all-tournament team, finished with a game-high 16 points to lead the Eagles (5-3).
Joplin plays at Seneca on Friday.
“It’s an improvement, but we are not satisfied,” Floyd said. “We expect more. That was a very good basketball team we played, but I feel like we helped them out along the way. If we can get four consistent quarters, the sky’s the limit for these girls. We just have to find that consistency.”
In the fifth place game, Rogers (Ark.) defeated Leavenworth 54-21. Blue Valley West beat Pea Ridge 48-44 in the seventh place game.
