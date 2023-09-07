The Carthage Tigers have seen a defense full of new varsity starters limit opponents to just 24 points per game. On the other hand, the offense has only produced 14 ppg and the team sits at 0-2.
The task at hand this Friday is traveling to meet a 2-0 Nixa team that is scoring 30 ppg.
"We're very happy with where we're at defensively," Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. "We held Branson to just over 200 yards and defended Republic very well."
This Tigers defense has been tested already. That Republic team only tallied 20 points in Week 1 but turned around and scored 41 on Ozark the next time out.
"Well, they do a fantastic job of coaching," Nixa head coach John Perry said. "When you're going to play Carthage, you're going to play guys that are extremely well coached."
Guidie mentioned that there were a couple scenarios in Week 2 against Branson in which the offense didn't help the defense out with turnovers. One was an interception returned to the 6-yard line and the other a turnover on downs that put the Pirates in good field position to score again.
Carthage has only punted twice this year. It has been successful in moving the ball down the field but finds itself turning the ball over. The Tigers are -6 in the turnover margin with seven committed and just one forced.
"The more experience we get, at all positions, I think that's going to change," Guidie said.
Perry repeated those sentiments by saying that playing lots of young athletes only means they will continue to grow and get better week by week.
Guidie is preparing Carthage for the size up front on Nixa's offensive and defensive lines while also noting that Spencer Ward is "One of, if not the, best defensive players in the conference."
Even with his team's 2-0 record, coach John Perry said he is focused on getting his guys to improve this week.
"We're grateful to be 2-0, because we very easily could be 1-1," Perry said referencing the narrow Week 1 win over Webb City. "We're excited about where we're at because we're getting better as a football team. We made progress from Week 1 to Week 2. We still have areas to improve.
"Our objective obviously is to get into the playoffs, win as many games as possible and play in a state championship. You're not going to do that in Week 1, 2 or 3."
Perry said a big part of improvements from the first week to the second are just getting out there and finding things out about themselves and then fixing problems.
"Like anything in life, we're trying to learn from what we did," he said. "What was great and continue doing that, what needs improved and improve on it."
The things that Nixa must improve are penalties and specifically pre-snap penalties, but things such as pass interference or holding aren't penalties that Perry is concerned with. He says those are hustle penalties, but plays such as illegal procedure or penalties after the play are what Perry wants to see cut out.
Perry said he expects to have to throw the ball successfully against Carthage because of the Tigers' ability to stop the run.
