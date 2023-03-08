Sixth-seeded Ozark Christian saw a late collapse end its bid for a first-round upset over third-seeded Crown College in a 78-73 loss.
With one minute left in the game, senior Tyler Alarid headed to the free throw line with the Ambassadors leading 71-70.
Alarid made it a perfect 4 for 4 at the charity stripe by sinking both attempts and putting his guys up by three.
It looked like it was the Ambassadors' game at that point. Jacob Masek converted a layup for the Polars to make it 73-72. And then things unraveled.
"We made a couple bad decisions there in that last minute and you can't do that against a good team like Crown because they're going to make you pay for it," OCC head coach Chris Lahm said.
On the ensuing inbound pass, Crown stole the entry and made another layup to go ahead 74-73. The Polars would seal the win with four consecutive free throws.
Alarid played all 40 minutes for OCC along with freshman Joel Pugh. The two led the team in scoring as Alarid tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The Carthage-native topped the Ambassadors with 27 points. Pugh also pulled down seven rebounds.
Ozark (21-12) found itself trailing by as many as 13 in the first half. Crown (19-10) held a 26-13 advantage midway through the first 20 minutes of play. The Ambassadors would outscore the Polars 16-10 before halftime to only trail 36-29.
"We battled for 40 minutes tonight," Lahm said of his team. "We came back from a pretty big deficit in the first half."
OCC was even looking at a 12-point hole early in the second half after Crown's Cade Carroll drilled a 3-point basket to make it 45-33.
Carroll led all scorers with 30 points — 13 of which came at the free throw line. He also tallied nine rebounds.
After that Carroll triple, the lead slowly got smaller and smaller.
By the nine-minute mark, the game was tied at 54 each. Alarid forced a steal, raced up court for a layup but it was no good. Following right behind him was Danny Foster to catch the miss and draw a foul. Foster's two free throws tied the game.
On the Polars' next possession, Alarid ripped it away again. This time, the fifth-year veteran from New Mexico was fouled on his breakaway layup. He cashed in on both charities to make it 56-54 to give OCC its first lead of the game with 8:36 to go.
The two teams traded buckets on the next two possessions as Ozark went ahead 58-57 on a Pugh score. After trading empty possessions, Crown took a 2-point advantage on trey from Seth Royston.
The Ambassadors didn't go back ahead until Pugh made consecutive trips to the line and went 3 for 4 to make it a 69-68 lead. Carroll put Crown on top with two free throws of his own. Then, Alarid found Foster under the basket, who converted a reverse layup to put OCC up 71-70.
Others in double figures for the game were: Crown's Masek (15), Royston (13), Micah Ladd (11) and Ozark's Foster (12). Masek had the game's only double-double by adding 11 rebounds.
It was a poor shooting night for OCC's counterpart. The Polars finished just 24 for 72 (33%) overall and 12 for 41 (29%) from outside. While the Ambassadors were 26 of 56 on the night for 46%. They shot 33% from beyond the arc at 7 of 21. Both teams converted free throws at a high rate as OCC went 14 for 16 and Crown finished 18 for 21.
Crown advances to face No. 2 seed Manhattan Christian on Friday at 4 p.m. Ozark will play Campbellsville Harrodsburg Thursday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.