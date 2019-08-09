WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Webb City 12-and-under Little League baseball team’s memorable postseason run came to an end on Friday morning.
Coon Rapids (Minn.) rolled to a 9-0 victory over Webb City in a semifinal contest of the Midwest Regional tournament at Grand Park Sports Campus in a win or go home contest that aired live on ESPN.
Coon Rapids (3-1) advances to today’s regional title game against Johnston, Iowa (3-0), at 10 a.m. The winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
The Missouri state champs, who went 3-2 in tourney play, were eliminated with the loss.
A lack of offense doomed Webb City in this one as the team managed just one hit in the six-inning contest.
Coon Rapids right-hander Jameson Kuznia earned the victory after striking out nine and walking four in five innings.
Carson Timm took over for Coon Rapids in the sixth and struck out the side.
The Minnesota squad recorded nine hits, including five infield singles.
Webb City’s Landon Fletcher was charged with the loss. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.
Four others took the mound in relief for Webb City — Jackson Pickett, Cohen Epler, Landon Piette and Drew Woodmansee. Pickett gave up two earned runs and Epler allowed one.
Andrew Young had the lone hit for Webb City, a single down the left-field line. Brody Eggleston drew two walks and reached on a dropped third strike, while Young and Brennan Burgess walked once apiece.
Webb City had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the second inning as Derrick Wagner reached on an error and Eggleston walked.
Pickett moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt, but Kuznia struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Coon Rapids pushed across two runs in the top of the third inning.
A pair of bunt singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out before Drew Law recorded an infield single as two runs scoring on the play.
Webb City had another chance in the third as Young singled and went all the way to third on an error in left field.
With two outs, Luke Beverlin lifted a fly ball into shallow center field and Coon Rapids’ Cayden Alphin made a diving catch to save a run.
In the fourth, Webb City put two on base after Eggleston and Burgess drew walks, but both runners were stranded as Kuznia once again maneuvered out of trouble.
Coon Rapids extended its lead with two runs in the fifth. With one out, Jaxon Knutson doubled to right and Law walked. Pickett took over on the mound, and Kuznia tomahawked a two-run double to the fence in left, making it 4-0.
Coon Rapids blew the game open with five runs in the sixth.
Brett Buettner homered to left, a run scored on a wild pitch, two runs came home on Law’s fly ball to center before a fielder’s choice gave the Minnesota squad a nine-run cushion.
After dropping its tourney opener to Johnston 2-1, Webb City won three straight elimination games, beating squads from Pittsburg, Kansas, South Dakota and North Dakota, to reach the semifinals for manager Brandon Eggleston.
Webb City won Midwest Regional titles in 2015 and 2002 and fell in a regional title game in ‘17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.