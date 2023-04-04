KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If Treghan Parker had ripped open his baseball jersey Tuesday, there may have appeared on his T-shirt a big red "S" on a background of blue.
Parker, sophomore left fielder for Missouri Southern State University, seemed to have Superman powers in driving in eight runs amid a 21-hit barrage to lead the Lions past Missouri Western 23-10.
Parker was not alone in producing multiple hits and runs for the Lions; Henry Kusiak went 3 for 4 and Ethan Clark 3 for 5 to drive home four runs apiece.
Parker, who went 4 for 5, slammed two home runs.
Starting pitcher Trent Harris, with help from four other pitchers, got the win in tossing the first three innings.
Missouri Western, dropping to 7-25, was led by third baseman Kellen Scruggs, who went 2 for 2 and drove home two runs.
The Lions (28-8) will host Central Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.