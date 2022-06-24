Perhaps the greatest Division II player of all time is headed to the NBA.
Trevor Hudgins, a two-time D2 player of the year at MIAA Northwest Missouri, signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets late Thursday night following the NBA Draft.
"Houston, let's get to work!," Hudgins wrote in a tweet. "All glory to God! #LightTheFuse."
Hudgins (Manhattan, Kansas) is the first Northwest Missouri State player to sign an NBA contract. Hudgins left his mark on Bearcat basketball as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,829 points.
Hudgins also owns Northwest school records for 3-pointers made in a career (435), 3s made in a season (168), 3s made in a game (11), points scored in a season (897), most consecutive free throws made (48) and free throw percentage in a career (87.8%).
This past season he helped guide the Bearcats to their third consecutive NCAA Division II national championship. Hudgins completed his career with a perfect 17-0 record in NCAA Tournament games.
Hudgins was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight in 2019 and 2022. Hudgins also picked up his third straight MIAA Player of the Year award this past season.
Hudgins posted a career record of 131-8 as a Bearcat. In addition to the national titles, Hudgins led the Bearcats to four MIAA regular season championships, three MIAA Tournament titles and four NCAA Central Region crowns.
Houston's G League team is the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
