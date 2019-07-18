Trey Lippe-Morrison may have experienced a pair of firsts on Wednesday night, but the end result was definitely a familiar one.
In his first bout outside of the United States, and in his longest fight to date, Lippe-Morrison recorded a sixth-round technical knockout over Pedro Martinez in a heavyweight clash at DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing Summer Series event at Gimnasio Nacional Eddy Cortes in San Jose, Costa Rica.
“I thought I fought all right,” Lippe-Morrison told the Globe in a phone conversation moments after the fight. “I had to shake off the rust. I was probably the most relaxed I’ve been in a fight. I took my time and kept the pressure on him. I felt calm and I did what I had to do.”
“Trey hadn’t fought in 13 months and it showed,” Four State Franchise promoter Tony Holden said. “But that guy was 10-1 and Trey got the knockout.”
A native of Vinita, Oklahoma, the 6-foot-3 Lippe-Morrison improved his professional record to 16-0, with all 16 wins coming via knockout. The longest Lippe-Morrison had previously gone was four rounds, a January 2016 win against Thomas Hawkins.
“It felt good to go six rounds,” said Lippe-Morrison, who is the 26th-ranked heavyweight in the United States. “I’ve been going the distance in sparring, so I was ready for it. I needed to get the rounds in and I did.”
After an early feeling out process, a patient Lippe-Morrison landed a solid overhand right near the end of the opening round. A native of Venezuela, Martinez (10-2) connected with an uppercut during a third-round exchange, but Lippe-Morrison shook it off and responded with a left jab.
“The first two rounds were probably my worst, but after that, I started feeling better,” said Lippe-Morrison, who weighed in at 230 pounds and is now sporting a longer beard. “I wanted to stay in his face the whole time and put the pressure on him.”
Lippe-Morrison was unable to land any big shots, misfiring on a number of left hooks, but he appeared in control round after round while Martinez looked to be fading.
After attacking the body again and again in the fifth, Lippe-Morrison used an overhand right, an uppercut and then a strong right hand to the body to send Martinez into the ropes in the sixth. Martinez stood with his hands down and a pained expression on his face before the referee waved off the fight at the 50-second mark of Round 6.
While Martinez was clearly hurt, he never went down. It even took Lippe-Morrison a moment to realize the fight had been stopped.
“I thought the ref was saying I hit him too low or something,” Lippe-Morrison said. “But then I saw him wave it off and stop the fight. He was tired and I took advantage of it.”
Lippe-Morrison gave Martinez credit for hanging in there as long as he did.
“He was a tough dude,” Lippe-Morrison said. “I caught him solid a few times, but he took it. He was a boxer. He tried to keep his distance. I knew he was getting tired. I started to work the angles and he couldn’t keep up. At the end, I was pressuring him and he was struggling to defend himself and I got him out of there.”
It was Lippe-Morrison’s first bout since last June.
“I thought he could have been more compact and more active,” Holden said. “I think he was rusty. He didn’t look horrible or anything like that. He got the knockout. And I know he’s going to keep getting better and better.”
The son of the late Tommy “The Duke” Morrison noted he enjoyed his first-ever excursion outside of the United States.
“Just standing at the hotel and looking out the window, I thought to myself, ‘Man, this is a beautiful country,’ ” he said of Costa Rica.
Holden and Lippe-Morrison both stressed they’re confident the Four State Franchise's undefeated heavyweight knockout artist will fight again sooner than later.
“As far as what’s next, it’s whatever God says and whatever me and my team decide,” Lippe-Morrison said.
“We’re going on the fast track,” Holden said. “Trey knows it’s time to go. This is the time to step it up.”
RING NOTES
In the card’s main event, Costa Rica native Hanna Gabriels successfully defended her WBA female super welterweight title by earning a unanimous decision over Abril Vidal of Argentina.
In other action, O’Shaquie Foster registered a highlight-reel knockout in the eighth round against Jesus Bravo in a super featherweight bout and Abram Martinez out-pointed Jorge Mendez in a welterweight scrap.
Also of note, Holden is co-promoting an event on Aug. 23 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, that will air on Showtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.