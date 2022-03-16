It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
I know Christmas doesn’t fall in March, but March Madness does. March Madness has to be the closest thing to Christmas for college basketball fans.
I celebrate “the big dance” just like it’s a second Christmas and I definitely spend more time with my bracket prep than I do Christmas shopping.
Sorry to my friends and family, but, this is the best playoff system in all of sports and it deserves all the attention it gets each year from not only me but many other March Madness freaks in the world.
With the national tournament officially tipping off Thursday morning at 11:15 — after Tuesday and Wednesday night’s First Four games — I will share with you my most wonderful games of the first round. These are games you’ll want to be sure and watch on Thursday and Friday:
No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., Midwest Region
March Madness should start strong with Game 2 on Thursday between the Jackrabbits and the Friars.
SDSU is a 30-win team in 2021-22. Providence has statement wins over Wisconsin, Texas Tech, UConn, Seton Hall, Xavier, Marquette and Creighton.
Providence also plays in a very tough conference in the Big East — which sent six squads to the NCAA tournament.
South Dakota State went 18-0 in Summit League play, a conference that features a 23-win North Dakota State team and an Oral Roberts team that was led by Max Abmas last year in March Madness. Abmas and the Golden Eagles had a major upset over second-seeded Ohio State in the tournament as a 15 seed.
I expect the Friars and Jackrabbits to put on a show Thursday morning and I’m leaning towards Providence taking this one.
No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., East Region
Another Big East school here with the Golden Eagles and then the ACC power in the Tarheels.
Marquette won seven in a row in the month of January. North Carolina was on a six-game winning streak before falling to a scorching hot Virginia Tech team in the semifinals of the ACC tournament.
UNC has been boosted by Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek this year. Watch to see if Marquette has enough length and athleticism to defend Manek at the 3-point line as the Tarheels will likely use him to stretch the floor and draw attention away from stars Caleb Love and Armando Bacot.
I think Marquette will have success defensively but ultimately North Carolina’s variety of ways to score will be too much.
No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s
Thursday, 6:20 p.m., East Region
Here’s a shocker.
I don’t even think Indiana should be in this game. The Hoosiers held a NET (NCAA evaluation tool) ranking of 39 at the end of the season.
If you are listed as a top-40 team how on earth would you end up playing as a “last four in” just to make it into a field-of-64 tournament?
Indiana outlasted Wyoming 66-58 on Tuesday night to clinch the 12 seed in the East Region.
But don’t overlook the West Coast Conference runner-up team in Saint Mary’s. A lot of people knock Gonzaga for playing in a mid-major conference and its inability to prove they were a No. 1 team in the national tournament.
Saint Mary’s is a prime example of the tough competition Gonzaga faces in the regular season. In fact, the Gaels upset the Bulldogs in late Feb. 67-57.
Despite a mid-major team and a team that barely crawled into March Madness, this should be a very entertaining battle. I would bet on Indiana, though.
No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State
Thursday, 8:40 p.m., East Region
The Racers of Murray State missed out on the big dance the last two seasons.
If you know much about college basketball, you probable know exactly why.
The departure of Memphis Grizzlies’ young star Ja Morant was not easy to overcome.
But they’re back and they’re one of three 30-win teams in the tournament this year. They don’t have Morant, but they do have three guys averaging north of 13 points per game with KJ Williams (18.2 ppg), Tevin Brown (16.9 ppg) and Justice Hill (13.2 ppg).
The Racers will face San Francisco, another tough team in the West Coast Conference. SFU finished fourth in the WCC.
San Francisco is no slouch with 24 wins this year. None of those wins were statement wins, though. The biggest victories came over BYU and Santa Clara, beating both teams twice.
This should be a fun one but Murray State has a better resume and I think that’s a difference maker in this game.
No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Texas
Friday, 3:30 p.m., East Region
This matchup isn’t fair for either ball club. The Hokies made the ACC championship and won it over Duke. The Blue Devils earned a No. 2 seed in March Madness.
If that isn’t enough, VT also topped North Carolina and Notre Dame in the ACC tournament while finishing 23-12.
And they get rewarded with a first-round battle against the Longhorns?
Complete disrespect.
In my eyes, this is a matchup of two teams that played at a 6-seed caliber all season.
Texas enters at 21-11 and plays in the gritty Big 12 conference. They managed a win over Kansas, Iowa State and Tennessee this year for their biggest wins. But they never managed to beat TCU, Texas Tech or Baylor.
This might be the game of the tournament. But Texas will struggle to defend the hot shooters of Virginia Tech. The Hokies will get the upset that isn’t really an upset.
Area teams
No. 4 Arkansas meets No. 13 Vermont on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. in the West Region.
The Razorbacks opened the season slow. But they really turned it on when it mattered most. I expect them to roll through Vermont in Round 1.
For the last game of Thursday night, No. 1 Kansas meets No. 16 Texas Southern for an 8:57 tip-off in the Midwest Region.
Texas Southern earned the 16 seed after beating Texas A&M Chorpus Christi on Tuesday night in a First Four game
Southern is actually a very competitive team and looked tough Tuesday night. But they won’t be a test for the Jayhawks. Maybe they play a good first half but Kansas will overpower them for the last 20 minutes.
