It’s a sports fan’s dream.
The return of March Madness. This time of year has always been my favorite. When I was a child, it always meant baseball was right around the corner after basketball had wrapped up.
From playing baseball, watching March Madness, the NBA and NHL nearing postseason and MLB spring training in full swing, it’s a full bag of goodies.
If you like to be outdoors, like me, the spring brings good weather to go with the sports fun. Maybe you like to go out and wet the line while you listen to your favorite team play in the NCAA Tournament. Or maybe you wait until the morel mushrooms start to pop up out of the ground and you pick a bunch of those while listening to a sports game on the radio.
However you do it, strap in. Because at 11:15 a.m. Thursday tips off the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Here are some thoughts and predictions from me to begin the tournament:
I’ll start by giving you a quick rundown of recent tournaments. In 2020, COVID-19 canceled the big dance. Baylor and Gonzaga were the top two teams in the country that season, and one of them was likely to be crowned champs. But you never know.
The next year, the Bears and Bulldogs gave us the matchup we’d been waiting for, and the Big 12 team took it home.
Last year, Kansas made it back-to-back seasons for Big 12 schools to win the National Championship on the hardwood with a win over North Carolina.
Make it a three-peat for the conference. That’s right. A third straight Big 12 school win the title. and it will be a different one. I’m picking Texas to cut down the net April 3 with a win over Marquette.
Both the Longhorns (Midwest) and Golden Eagles (East) are No. 2 seeds in their respective regions.
LOCAL TEAMS
We will start with the Tigers. Missouri comes in at 24-9 and are a No. 7 seed. They have a tougher matchup in No. 10 seed Utah State at 12:40 p.m. Thursday on TNT. The Aggies are a proven team out of the Mountain West Conference. Plus, the 10-7 matchup doesn’t usually go in favor of the better seed.
With that being said, Mizzou’s speed and defensive ability will slow down Utah State. I’ve got the Tigers winning in Round 1. Don’t be surprised if they make a run, either. I believe the South Region that they are in is awfully vulnerable.
Kansas will skate past Howard in the 1-16 matchup with tipoff at 1 p.m. Thursday on TBS. The Jayhawks are battle-tested. The Bison aren’t — at least not nearly as much.
Arkansas got an eight seed in the West Region. This is a tough region with Kansas as the top seed. The Razorbacks have to worry about their first-round battle with Illinois first. The Fighting Illini, similar to the Razorbacks, can play defense. Look for a low-scoring battle. I think Illinois gets this one at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on TBS.
Lastly, at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Kansas State meets Montana State as the No. 3 seed. The Bobcats are the No. 14 in the East Region. The Wildcats have kind of stumbled heading into this tournament. I think Montana State poses a threat, but not enough of one. Manhattan’s team will advance to play at least one more game.
POTENTIAL CINDERELLAS
These will be teams with a No. 10 seed or higher that I believe can win at least two games.
No. 12 College of Charleston (31-3): The Cougars got a tough draw but that’s expected of a 12 seed. If anything, it may be the easiest five seed in the bracket. No. 5 San Diego State reigns from the Mountain West Conference and doesn’t have the strongest resume.
Look for the Cougars to use their veteran experience — led by seventh-year guard Dalton Bolon — and size to overwhelm SDSU. Charleston enters the tournament on a 14-game win streak.
No. 12 Oral Roberts (30-4): The Golden Eagles have done it before. Two years ago, in fact. ORU beat No. 2 Ohio State in the 2021 field and reached the Sweet 16 before falling to a tough Arkansas team.
In 2023, they’re still led by the same point guard and leading scorer in Max Abmas.
Only difference, sidekick Kevin Obanor doesn’t play alongside Abmas anymore. Obanor played at Texas Tech this year. I’m afraid Duke will be too much for the Golden Eagles, but if they manage to beat Duke, look out.
No. 13 Kent State (28-6): The Golden Flashes convert turnovers into points and they have a good matchup with No. 4 Indiana. The Hoosiers aren’t overly flashy and if Trayce Jackson-Davis doesn’t put on a show, it may be a short tournament for them. Look for Kent State to potentially win a pair of games.
