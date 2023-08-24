Joplin football currently has 16 players playing at the next level — each coming during head coach Curtis Jasper’s time with the program.
Once his ninth season is over, there will be at least three more going to the college stage with three seniors already committed to different universities.
Those players are running back Quin Renfro, tight end Whit Hafer and offensive lineman Dontrell Holt.
Renfro will be heading to South Dakota State after high school. It’s where former Joplin running back Isaiah Davis is currently playing. Hafer is going to the University of Missouri and Dontrell Holt will head to Ames, Iowa to be a Cyclone at Iowa State University.
“Knowing them (Renfro and Hafer) we should all translate well to college,” Holt said. “Knowing Quin and Whit, they’ll put the work in and good things should happen.”
But before then, they have a job to finish at JHS and that’s to continue helping to lead the football team.
“If we didn’t bring it all last season and the season before that, we’re bringing it all this season,” Renfro said.
“We definitely have something to prove this season,” Hafer added.
As they look to bring everything they’ve got in 2023, Jasper knows that will be necessary. He believes the attention they receive with these Division I commitments only makes opponents prepare harder for them.
“We’re the biggest school in the area, so I think we always get everybody’s best shot,” Jasper said. “I think they’re (the players) in that similar role that we are as a school. ... They’re going to get everyone’s best shot because everyone’s going to look forward to matching up their game against guys that have already committed to that Division I-level.”
Defensive players might key in on Hafer and Renfro a little more because they want to say they stopped a future DI athlete. Defensive linemen will try their best moves to get off the block of Holt or to power through him. Again, it will feel good to say they beat a future DI blocker.
But this trio knows that opponents will have a lot more to worry about on their team.
“Even more than the three of us, we have a lot of talent in our offensive room and our defensive unit has some good guys, too,” Hafer said.
They all talked about the wide receiver corps and the speed that those guys bring to the offense. Those pass catchers are Davin Thomas, Aidan Sampson and Jett Beal.
On defense, the one name that came up in conversation was Jonathan Williams. Renfro specifically talked about how he’s bringing the same leadership style that Drew and Draven VanGilder left behind.
“The VanGilder twins set a good example for the younger guys of what going hard every single play looks like,” Renfro said. “They left that here. ... Jonny Williams is the leader of the defense right now and he’s going to bring that and he has been bringing that.”
“Jonny Williams is a different kind of ballplayer,” Hafer added. “He has a really good mind for the game.”
All three players said they’re excited to see these teammates and more get the recognition they deserve this fall from colleges.
Jasper noted that Williams has done a good job of leading the defense so far this offseason. Coach has also seen some upgraded speed in the secondary. The secondary is where Hafer has witnessed some hard hitters during practice.
Leading by exampleCoach Jasper talked about the impact this trio makes and how important it is for the team.
“All three work extremely hard, lead by example,” Jasper said. “All three are on our leadership council and do a great job.”
Jasper added that they all do a good job of holding their teammates accountable and making sure everyone is doing what it takes to maintain the Joplin football standard of work ethic.
To Holt and Renfro, part of holding players to a certain standard has to come after building relationships first.
“As the leader of the o-line, I would say I love to build connections with my o-line,” Holt said. “We do a lot of stuff outside of football. We work out with each other. We have each other’s back. When someone messes up on the line we know we have to click together. Five equals one.”
“I’m a lead-by-example guy,” Renfro said. “So I like to lead by my work ethic and how I do things on the field. But, I’ve learned that the only way you can make that work is if you build relationships with your teammates so that’s what I’m trying to do right now.”
Hafer added that it’s important to keep the younger players involved because that’s important for Joplin football in the future.
Coming together as a team in 2023 is a key for Renfro. Holt added that he can sense a culture change within the team just from the tempo and energy at practices this summer.
“If we’re all locked in, there’s not many defenses that can stop us,” Hafer said.
THE NEXT LEVEL
Hafer, Holt and Renfro all talked about some of the ways they get advice or help about playing college football. Each one has a connection of their own.
Holt talked about being close with former Eagle wide receiver Zach Westmoreland throughout the recruiting process before he committed to Iowa State. He also mentioned staying in touch with former offensive lineman Alex Curry, who was a senior when he was a freshman.
Curry spent time at Southeast Missouri State before transferring to Missouri Southern. Westmoreland began at Eastern Michigan and will be at Southern Illinois this fall.
For Renfro, his contact is Davis, who is currently at SDSU, where Renfro plans to play next fall. Both players being running backs makes it a good connection for him as well.
Hafer talked about how there haven’t been any tight ends come out of Joplin before him because it’s a new position that has been introduced recently by coach Jacob Hewitt. But Hewitt and others have been able to help him prepare for the next level by introducing drills and giving advice, he says.
“We try to prepare our guys as well as we can and obviously they’ve excelled here,” Jasper said. “Like I mentioned with the work ethic, not only on the field but off the field in the community and the classroom.”
As for having this opportunity to go to the top level of collegiate football, Jasper says it’s “special.”
“There’s only 5-6% of kids that play high school sports that get to go play at the next level,” Jasper said. “To be able to do that is special. I talk to our guys all the time about what that means and the responsibility of being able to do that and pave the way for guys that come after them.
“Guys like Isaiah Davis and others have really taken that to heart and done a great job with that.”
