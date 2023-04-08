It was a quick win in a Saturday matinee for the Missouri Southern baseball team thanks to a three-headed monster.
The Lions (29-10, 17-6 MIAA) topped Central Missouri (27-10, 18-5 MIAA) 3-2 to avoid a series sweep.
“I’m proud of our guys,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “I told our guys after Friday and (Saturday) that I thought we competed real hard. Some things didn’t fall our way. I thought the series, even though Central won it, was a pretty evenly matched series, really.”
The Mules' head coach Kyle Crookes said a series like this can go a long ways toward helping a team as they approach the postseason.
"As you get toward the end of a season you start to figure out your club a little bit," Crookes said. "Once you've gone halfway through the season or more in the conference you have a better idea of what your club is. This gives us some more understanding of what we need to work on.
"Playing in an atmosphere like this, against a team like this is always going to make you better."
'All I can ask for'
A pair of Matt Miller home runs powered the offense, while starter Cole Gayman and reliever Kyle Moore held the opposition in check to clinch the victory.
Miller faced an 0-2 count in the bottom of the fourth with two outs and the Mules leading 1-0. The power-hitting lefty worked the count to 2-2 before he got the pitch he liked.
"He was throwing me fastballs," Miller said. "This weekend I kind of struggled to hit a fastball so I was trying to stay flat on it. I stayed flat on it and I hit it hard. That's all I can ask for. It just happened to go over the fence."
Miller added that it felt nice to drive two balls over the fence today after struggling a little as of late. He also credited teammate Drew Davis for giving him the chance to give the team a lead by getting on base in front of him in the fourth inning.
The senior had all three RBIs on a tough offensive day. The home runs gave him 50 for his career and he became the 11th player in program history to reach 200 hits.
Gayman pitched into the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead before allowing a leadoff single to UCM’s Isaiah Pani. Darnell would then head to his bullpen to bring in Kyle Moore.
“Cole was locked in,” Darnell said.
Pani would steal second base and then two consecutive ground outs to second base brought him home to make it 3-2.
Moore shut the door on any comeback attempt in the final two frames.
Crookes was pleased with his pitching staff only allowing three runs on the two Miller home runs.
"I thought they ... gave us a chance to win. You'd like to think you would do better than that offensively and we just didn't," he said.
Both teams came into the weekend with a top-25 ranking and sitting atop the conference standings. After winning the three-game series, the Mules are alone at the top with MSSU and Pittsburg State tied for second.
“I mean, we needed it to stay in contention,” Darnell said. “If we wanted to stay in the discussion, today was an important game and we were able to get it.
“I give our guys credit. The leadership of our team is outstanding from a player standpoint.”
Unusual triple
The first run that UCM scored on Gayman in the third inning came after an unusual triple from the Mules' Jack Schark. Schark skyed a pitch into right field that — off the bat — looked to be an easy out. But rightfielder Ethan Clark lost it in the bright sun and the ball fell untouched to the ground. Clark gathered it up and got it back into the infield but not before Schark slid in safely to third.
Next batter, John Prudhom, hit a sacrifice fly into left-center field to score Schark.
Gayman (4-0) earned the win for his six-plus innings, six hits, two runs and seven strikeouts. Moore got the three-inning save — his third save of the year — by only surrendering one hit and fanning two batters. The two didn't walk any UCM batters.
"We just liked the way his stuff looked," Darnell said of sticking with Moore for the final three innings. "He's done well for us all year with situations like that."
Both coach Crookes and MSSU's Miller added that Moore came out of the bullpen three days in a row and was efficient for the Lions.
UCM was led by Schark who went 3 for 4 with a run scored while Pani finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.
There will likely be some adjusting to the national rankings after UCM's two wins this weekend. The Mules came in at 18th while the Lions were fourth.
Southern is back in action at Warren Turner Field in Joplin on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against Rogers State. The Lions look to complete a series sweep of the Hillcats then.
"We just have to keep pitching well," Darnell said. "With the exception of maybe one inning we pitched pretty good this weekend. Hopefully that continues."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.