Webb City volleyball player Aubree Lassiter and Galena football player Zane Turner have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Sept. 24.
AUBREE LASSITER
The junior was named the Most Valuable Player of the CJ Classic on Sept. 24 after she helped lead the Cardinals to an 11-0 showing and first-place finish in the tournament.
Lassiter finished with 39 kills on the day. She recorded a .367 attack percentage while also adding 11 service aces.
“She’s a very emotional player with high intensity, and she brings all of that positive energy to the floor,” CJ coach Rhonda Lawrence said of Lassiter. “She makes the rest of the team better and her teammates trust her. She cheers for them as hard as she cheers for herself, so that makes it fun to be around.”
Lawrence added that Lassiter saved her pest match performance for last as Webb City claimed a two-set sweep (25-19, 25-17) over tournament-host Carl Junction in the championship.
“She was very highly motivated to make sure that she got the blocks that we had missed earlier in the week when we had played them (the Bulldogs),” Lawrence said. “She was also very effective from the right side. They had a hard time shutting her down. All day long she was contributing some pretty lethal hits and playing smart as well. .. She just really stepped out and made notice in that championship game that we weren’t going to lose.”
ZANE TURNER
The junior quarterback accounted for four rushing touchdowns and three 2-point conversions to help the Bulldogs claim a 36-22 win over Columbus on Sept. 23 in Galena.
Turner’s final score — a short TD scamper at the goal line — opened up a two-possession lead for Galena with 5:31 remaining. He finished 152 yards on 32 carries while going 3 for 5 through the air for 24 more yards.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-2 on the season with the win.
“Zane played extremely well,” Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. “He led our team, had some really nice runs and hit some key throws for us. He just played exceptionally well and was able to get in the end zone for us. So we were very pleased with his effort. He’s really stepped up for us this year and filled that quarterback role well so far.
“There were several plays that I just felt like he did a good job of making a defender miss and then getting 10 more yards or finding the end zone. He has a knack for seeing those open areas, and he’s tough to tackle. I’m just glad he’s on our team.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Awards announced on Oct. 8 will be based on performances from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.
