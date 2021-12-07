LAMAR, Mo. — The Webb City boys basketball team is accustomed to the drill by now.
The Cardinals win a state championship in football and show no rust in the transition to the hardwood.
Aided by a game-high 19 points from Kaden Turner, Webb City (1-0) opened the regular season with a 58-40 triumph over Lamar on Tuesday night on the road.
"Two days of practice is not ideal, but we adjusted the best we could," Webb City coach Jason Horn said on a postgame radio broadcast. "We have a new group. We have three players with significant varsity experience and some new pieces. We are a little bit different than what we were in the past, but a good job by our guys."
The Cardinals controlled the game from the onset, grabbing a 10-7 lead in the first quarter. Webb City extended that advantage to 26-15 at the break and 44-28 after three quarters of play.
The Cardinals shot 46% overall in the game to Lamar's 31%. The Cardinals forced 10 turnovers and committed just eight.
Turner shot 8 of 14 from the floor for the Cardinals, including 3 of 7 from deep. He grabbed five rebounds (three defensive).
Dupree Jackson was also in double-digit scoring for Webb City, scoring 10 points. Trey Roets nearly had a double-double as he finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Joplin transfer Dante Washington added eight points as well for the Cardinals.
The Tigers (3-1) were paced in scoring by Conner Shoff with 15 points. Mason Gastel chipped in 10.
Webb City plays West Plains at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 75th annual Carthage Invitational.
