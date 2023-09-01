CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage coughed the ball up twice in the first half and two more times in the second half. Four turnovers led to the Tigers' 28-14 loss on Friday night at David Haffner Stadium against Branson.
"Big win for our program," Branson head coach Aaron Hafner said. "When they hired me a year ago it was like 'Can we get over this hump that Branson's been stuck in for awhile?'
"Last year, we were bad. You look at the game last year and Carthage had a heck of a team last year. I think it was 42-0 at halftime last year against these guys. We know we're better but you have to get wins against those quality teams to get confidence and tonight was one of those wins for us."
Until an interception was thrown in the final five minutes of the game, the Tigers had stayed within striking distance of the Pirates.
"That was our No. 1 key for this week ... ball security," Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. "Obviously you can look at that and blame that, but we're just not very good right now. We have a lot of areas to get better and grow."
Trailing 28-7, Carthage (0-2) got within two scores late in the third quarter when Brady Carlton connected with Jackson Hettinger on a 27-yard pass to make it 28-14.
The Tigers forced a quick punt on Branson's (1-1) next possession but had to start from their own 11. It took 21 plays and more than seven minutes but Carthage marched 79 yards down to the 10 to threaten the Pirates.
There were two fourth-down conversions on the drive and then the Tigers were faced with a third on 4th and 6 from the 10 with about 5 minutes left in the game.
The play saw Carlton's top target of the night, Karson Murray trip at the goal line when the ball was headed his way. The ball got deflected and wound up being intercepted by Branson’s Ryder Schroeder. Initially, the call on the field was a pass interference on the defense for tripping Murray.
The officials picked up the flag and called it a clean play because the ball was tipped prior to the interference. The Pirates' third interception stood and that fourth forced turnover resulted in Branson all but icing the game.
"It is what it is," Guidie said. "It was an interference call ... I think that was a 21-play drive. Twenty-one plays and don't score. That's a problem. That's something that we're not accustomed to. Penalty or no penalty, we needed to take care of business and in a fast fashion at that point."
Carthage did get the ball back, but was unable to score and gave the ball back to the Pirates after the team’s third turnover on downs of the night.
Carthage went for it on fourth down two times in the first half. On their first drive of the game, the Tigers went for it in plus territory and failed. Near the end of the half, Guidie again elected to go for it with just over a minute left and couldn’t convert then either.
“How hard they played I think was the first thing that stood out to me,” Hafner said of his defense. “I thought our kids did an excellent job of running to the football and open field tackling. If I have one (way to describe it) it’s open field tackling.”
That turnover on downs resulted in a big strike from Branson. The Pirates were just getting a few yards at a time and had moved the ball up about 15 yards or so near the Carthage 40-yard line. It appeared the Tigers had stopped Branson with no time on the clock. But, the ball carrier was down with time remaining on the first-half clock and Hafner was awarded a timeout.
The next play saw Branson quarterback Luke McCormick connect with Tegan Asbury for a touchdown in double coverage to close the half with a 21-7 lead instead of just 14-7.
“Unbelievable catch by Tegan,” Hafner said. “Tegan, to me, is a star in the making and a playmaker. The bigger news there is we go up two scores there going into the half. And kind of a Hail Mary situation there.”
The game began with Branson running back Gage Depee setting the tone with a 12-yard gain. The next play was a 50-yard pickup on an option play to the right side. McCormick pitched the ball to Kyler Lankton for the gain. Later, Daniel Giles ran one in on an option left to get the scoring started.
Hafner and the Pirates enjoyed their second game with the transfer from Ozark running the ball and helping lead the defense from the linebacker position.
“Getting Chad (Depee) on staff to be our offensive coordinator has been a big deal,” Hafner said. “The added bonus: obviously, we got Gage and Gage is a heck of a player. He’s one of those kids who just really understands the game.”
Carthage’s first score came on a Carlton pass to Murray from 24 yards out to tie the game at 7.
The Tigers threatened to take the lead during the second quarter. A screen pass to running back Landyn Collins converted a 3rd-down and 11 to move the ball up to the 32 in Branson territory. The very next play was intercepted by Depee at linebacker and he returned it to the 6 to set up a score for Javen Finkbone.
Another momentum flip for Branson to take the lead rather than potentially playing from behind if Carthage finishes its drive.
The Pirates’ other score came on a 32-yard carry from Depee immediately following Carlton’s fumble on the first play of the third quarter to go up 28-7.
Carthage outgained Branson 400-215 in the game and never punted the ball.
Depee talked about his impact and the play of his teammates after the game.
“It’s so much easier to make plays when everyone else is making plays,” Depee said as he complimented multiple teammates for plays they made. “These guys are great. The culture here is amazing. Everyone just wants to win so bad here.”
Both teams head out on the road next week. Carthage meets 2-0 Nixa while Branson is set to battle 1-1 Willard.
"Like I told them after the game, there's only one way to go from here and that's up," Guidie said. "It's about 'Can we get better over the next several weeks and make a run in (the postseason)."
"To get a road win in the COC, period, let alone against a quality opponent that was a semifinal team last year, it's a big deal," Hafner said. "It's a big deal for our program. You kind of pat each other on the back and then get up tomorrow morning and go back to work."
