PITTSBURG, Kan. — Second-half turnovers and untimely penalties played a big role in No. 19 Pittsburg State’s 42-41 loss to Fort Hays State on Saturday afternoon at Carnie Smith Stadium.
The Gorillas (5-2, 5-2 MIAA) trailed 28-24 at the intermission before scoring 10 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 34-28 lead. A fumble late in the third and an interception early in the fourth on consecutive possessions by Pittsburg State turned into two Fort Hays State (5-2, 5-2) touchdowns and an eight-point lead. The Gorillas cut the margin to one with a score early in the fourth and had a shot to take the lead with a minute left in the game, but a 38-yard field goal was no good to allow the Tigers to escape with a win.
“Like I told our football team, there is never one person who ever wins a game or loses a game in football,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “Penalties are frustrating. … Sometimes those can’t be avoided. The turnovers, it’s one of things where we got guys out there trying to make plays. … That was tough, but those things don’t help you.
“I am proud of the fact they played really hard. They faced some adversity late in the game and could have folded.”
The loss marks the second in as many weeks for the Gorillas, putting a damper on the team’s playoff hopes. Pittsburg State travels to Central Missouri (7-0, 7-0) next week with the understanding that another loss all but eliminates its postseason contention.
“Our guys know that,” Beck said. “Bottom line is we have to find a way to finish 9-2. If we finish 9-2, because of the strength of this league, we will be in the playoffs. I truly believe that.”
The Pittsburg State defense made a big stand out of the intermission, halting a Fort Hays six-play, 65-yard drive when Pittsburg State’s Alex Derryberry stripped Matt Wendelberger of the football and recovered the fumble at the Gorilla 3-yard line.
Pittsburg State turned the takeaway into an 86-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Mlekus to Lorenzo West to give the Gorillas a 31-28 lead at 9:55 in the third.
Mlekus completed 9-of-15 passes for 214 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 20 rushes for 110 yards and two scores on the ground. West hauled in a team-high six passes for 152 yards and a score.
After the defense forced the Tigers into a three-and-out, the Gorillas drove 62 yards before settling for a 24-yard field goal by Jared Vincent to push the advantage to 34-28.
The tide began to turn late in the third with the Gorillas in the midst six-play drive in Tiger territory when Mlekus was stripped of the ball on an option, giving Fort Hays possession at its 33.
The ensuing FHSU drive finished out the third quarter, with the Gorillas forcing the Tigers into a third-and-25 to start the fourth. An incomplete pass on third down was negated by a Pittsburg State offsides penalty, and Fort Hays State made the most of the second chance when quarterback Chance Fuller found Layne Bieberle on a deep ball for a 67-yard touchdown to give FHSU a 35-34 lead with 14:31 to play.
Fuller was 23-of-32 passing for 306 yards and four touchdowns, while Bieberle caught four passes for 152 yards and a score.
“It was a simple run right past you, throw the ball up and go get it,” Beck said. “We just weren’t deep enough. I think our guys were probably playing a little too heavy around the chains to try and not allow them to get a first down.”
The turnover bug bit the Gorillas again on their next possession when Mlekus was picked off by Drew Harvey, who returned it 35 yards to the PSU 17. Two plays into the Tigers’ drive after the takeaway, Fuller connected with Manny Ramsey for a 12-yard touchdown to give Fort Hays a 42-34 lead with 12:09 to play.
The Gorillas answered with a 35-yard touchdown run by Kiah Kintchen with 10:06 on the clock and lined up to attempt a 2-point conversion to tie the game. But a false start penalty pushed Pittsburg State back five yards, and PSU settled for the PAT kick to cut the deficit to 42-41.
Pittsburg State regained possession with 7:07 remaining and drove 70 yards on 17 plays, with Mak Sexton completing a fourth-and-13 pass to Neosho product Bryce Murphy at midfield to keep the chains moving and give Vincent a shot at a 38-yard field with 1:03 on the clock. The kick went wide left, giving the Tigers the ball in a position to kneel for the win.
“He is one of the best kickers in the country,” Beck said. “That kick, I have watched Jared Vincent the last couple of years, and he is going to make that kick 23 or 24 times out of 25. It just didn’t happen today.”
