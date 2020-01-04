HAYS, Kan. – Turnovers – a strength all season for Fort Hays State – produced a 16-point halftime lead, and the No. 16 Tigers rolled past Missouri Southern 75-59 Saturday afternoon in MIAA women’s basketball action at Gross Memorial Coliseum.
The Tigers (10-2, 1-2 MIAA) lead NCAA Division II by committing just 9.6 turnovers per game, which are 11.5 fewer than their opponents.
It was pretty much the same story again as Fort Hays State made 10 turnovers to 24 for Missouri Southern. In the first half the Tigers had four turnovers to 12 for the Lions, and the Tigers had a 19-0 advantage in points off turnovers. For the game the Tigers held a 31-2 margin in points off turnovers, and the Lions’ two points came late in the third quarter.
The Tigers made 17 steals among the Lion turnovers, including five by Belle Barbieri and Lauryn Reither and three by Cydney Bergmann.
“In this league you have to be able to take care of the ball,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “They did a great job of taking care of the basketball, and we didn’t. They got after us physically, and we didn’t handle it, especially in the first half. We turned it over, and it led to easy baskets for them … turnovers on top and layups on the other end or transition 3s. And they made shots.”
On the inside, Fort Hays State held a 32-26 edge in points in the paint, including 24-10 in the first half.
Barbieri, Whitney Randall and Bergmann all were effective driving the ball to the basket, combining for 26 first-half points. Barbieri and Taylor Rolfs finished with 13 points apiece, and Randall and Bergmann had 11 and nine, respectively.
“We didn’t do a good job of keeping people in front,” Ressel said. “We weren’t in our gaps where we needed to be defensively. We have to continue to get better, get in our position and chase to the ball. We have to make them kick it out, and then we have to close out.”
The Lions pared a 41-25 halftime deficit to 43-33 three minutes into the second half as Layne Skiles and Amber Buch nailed back-to-back 3-pointers.
But Missouri Southern turned the ball over on its next four trips up the floor, leading to four free throws and a rebound bucket for the Tigers and a 49-33 lead with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
“You work so hard to get back in the ball game, and then you get careless with the ball and make bad decisions,” Ressel said. “I think most of it was bad decisions … trying to make some spectacular passes instead of making some basic passes.
“I thought we continued to fight. We were down 16, and the first three minutes we came out and threw a good punch and got it to 10. We knew they were going to punch back.”
Destiny Cozart led the Lions with 13 points, and Skiles and Chasidee Owens each had 13, which was a career-best for Skiles. Zoe Campbell’s eight rebounds led the Lions to a 37-34 advantage on the boards.
The Lions also had a higher field-goal percentage – 23-of-53 for 43 percent to 24-of-60 for 40 percent. Both teams shot 71 percent at the foul line, but the Tigers had four times as many attempts – 20-of-28 to the Lions’ 5-of-7.
“They shoot 28 free throws to our seven, but I didn’t think we were aggressive going to the basket,” Ressel said. “They were, hence they shot 28 and we shot seven because we didn’t get to the basket enough in the ball game.”
The Lions are back in action on Monday night at Nebraska-Kearney.
