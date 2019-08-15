Forty-two teams are entered in the 67th annual Twin Hills Invitational golf tournament this weekend.
The two-man event will be divided into seven six-team flights, based on the player's handicap.
Each flight will play a round-robin schedule. Two nine-hole matches are scheduled today at 9 and 11:30 a.m., and the final three rounds are on Saturday starting at 8:30, 11 and 2:30 p.m.
In addition, a horse race in each flight is scheduled for today, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Last year's tournament consisted of 36 teams in six flights plus a five-hole shootout.
The team of Kenny Neal and Eddie Chancellor partnered to win the championship flight last year with 28.5 points, one point more than the teams of Kevin Barron-Kyle Long and David Hufferd-Greg Musick.
Alexander Curchin-Jeff Carrier won Presidents Flight with 34.5 points, the most points earned in the tournament.
Other flight winners were Steve Mills-Ralph Wallace in First Flight, Bryan Simpson-Luke Miller in Second Flight, Don Brister-Mike Talley in Third Flight and Marshall Abbott-Ron Schultz in Fourth Flight.
