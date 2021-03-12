BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Missouri Southern captured two more All-American laurels and advanced five athletes to the finals during Friday's action in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex.
The Lions' men's distance medley relay team of Ryan Riddle, Gidieon Kimutai, Gabe McClain and Brieon Randle finished a close third with a time of 9 minutes, 46.89 seconds, breaking the school record and finishing just 0.2 seconds behind winner Pittsburg State. Grand Valley State was second just .01 seconds behind the Gorillas.
On the women's team, Claire Luallen earned her second All-American honor in as many days by finishing seventh in the long jump at 19 feet, 0.75 inches. Luallen, who was seventh in the heptathlon on Thursday, missed two jumps while she was qualifying for the 60-meter hurdles, but she returned to record her best jump of the day on her final attempt.
Speaking of the 60-meter hurdles, Luallen, Cornesia Calhoun-White and Preciouis Olatunji all qualified to give the Lions three entries in Saturday's finals. Calhoun-White had the fastest time (8.66 seconds) among the trio.
Riddle began the day by running the fastest time in the mile preliminaries of 4:05.65. The finals are Saturday, and he was seeded third in the event.
And in the Lions' final event of the day, Chardae Overstreet qualified for the finals in the women's 400 meters.
Other Lions in action on Day 3 are Dean Howard in the pole vault and Adrain Broadus in the men's triple jump.
Through seven events, the MSSU men are eighth in the team standings with 10 points and the women are 22nd with 4 points.
