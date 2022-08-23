Lineman Kendall Bebb and wide receiver Griffon Eaton earned all-state honors last season and headline 14 returning starters for Labette County.
Bebb, a senior, received all-conference honors as an offensive lineman. Another senior, Eaton hauled in 55 passes for 565 yards en route to all-conference laurels as well.
Other senior returning starters are wide receivers Matthew Boyle (35 catches for 416 yards), Tray Vinson, offensive lineman Glen Price, defensive lineman Hunter Schaplowshy and linebackers Cody Hambleton and Kade Curnutte.
Junior returnees are quarterback Kendall Holtzman (1,409 passing yards for five touchdowns) and linebacker Clayton Wager (17 tackles). Labette has four returning sophomores starters — Kaden Blackledge (WR), John Broadwell (OL), Chris Stephens (DL) and Roger Whittley (LB).
“We lost a group of seniors that had played a lot of games last season, so finding leadership within the remaining kids is key to our season,” coach Sean Price said. “We return some really good defensive players. I’m looking for great leadership from our offensive line returners. We have a really solid group of seniors returning and they are hungry to win.”
CHANUTE BLUE COMETS
Expectations are high in Blue Comet land as Chanute comes off an 8-2 season and returns a large cast of players.
It starts with senior quarterback Eric Erbe, who threw for 1,718 passing yards and 25 touchdowns last fall. Classmate Ty Leedy returns at running back after racking up 1,150 yards on the ground with 22 touchdowns.
Dagen Dean (WR/DE), Trey Dillow (WR/DB) and Bryan Jackett (OL/DL) round out returning senior starters. Junior Kaiden Seamaster is Erbe’s top target as he caught 32 passes for 553 yards and ran for 235 yards while tallying six touchdowns.
Junior Augustus Thuston, who started last season, returns to help anchor the Blue Comets in the trenches.
“The key to a successful season is how our senior players can lead a group of very talented underclassmen and get them ready to compete during the fall months,” coach Clete Frazell said. “There will be competition at several key positions, especially the offensive and defensive lines. We have to work extremely hard to get those players ready to hit the ground running with a tough early season schedule.”
COFFEYVILLE GOLDEN TORNADO
Coffeyville’s biggest strength will be its physical play up front and the hope is that translates to instant success for its skill players.
“We have to come up with better ways of getting our athletes in space in a way they can make some things happen with the ball,” coach Deonta Wade said. “We have to get our best players touches and those touches must count.”
Six starters return — juniors Kainen White (OL/DL), Joseph Neuenschwander (FB/LB), Amir Luten (DB), Amanie Luten (DB) and sophomores Aaron Tunstall (RB/DB) and Ke’Shawn Hayes (DB).
“The expectation is to have the best season Coffeyville has had in five seasons,” Wade said. “We want to produce offensively and be a dominant defense. We have some statistical goals, but for us, we really want to finish as the best team in the league. We want people to know they have a tough Friday night when they have Coffeyville-Field Kindley on the schedule.”
FORT SCOTT TIGERS
A year after going 7-1 and claiming the Southeast Kansas League title, Fort Scott took a step back in 2021.
The Tigers went 1-8 but look to recover with a healthy amount of experience back. Fort Scott returns eight starters, headlined by seniors Kaden Conner (OL/DL), Marquin Johnson (OL/DL), Nate Adams (RB/LB) and Hayden Harris (WR/DE).
Junior returning starters are Cal Cosens (QB/DB) and Chase Hyer (RB/DB), while Blake Tomasi (OL) and Colton Rogers (LB) make up the sophomores who started as freshmen.
“I look to our senior class for leadership,” coach Bo Graham said. “They have been through the highs and lows we’ve had the past three years. They know what to expect and how to bounce back from failures. It’s a small class but a good one.
“Our team strength will be our depth. We had a lot of young guys get thrown into the fire and for some probably too soon, but now they have experience and will be ready to go.”
PARSONS VIKINGS
Coach Jeff Schibi didn’t sugarcoat what area Parsons, which plays an independent schedule, is strongest.
“We feel we are very deep on each level on the defensive side of the football,” Schibi said. “If we can stay healthy, we are two deep at defensive line, linebacker and defensive back that will gain experience in varsity football games. We expect more younger kids to step up and fill roles and compete for starting jobs.
“Offensively, starting five sophomores at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end last year will benefit us. Each one of those sophomores played huge roles for us all season long and we expect even bigger junior seasons.”
The Vikings have seven senior returning starters. Marion Ryan and Trae Ginder are back at linebacker, while Cam Kendrick and Tre Pierce return to defensive back.
Malikh Ferguson, who played both sides of the ball last fall, will look to help anchor things up front. Wide receiver Jessie Jones and offensive lineman Cole Manners round out the top returning seniors.
Parsons has six junior starters back, headlined by quarterback Tra Mack who threw for 1,566 passing yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
“Tra did a really good job for us last year as a sophomore,” Schibi said. “We are expecting even bigger things from him as a junior now. His teammates really enjoy being around him and also voted him into our leadership council. That is important to have as the starting quarterback.”
INDEPENDENCE BULLDOGS
Offense should be a strength for Independence.
The Bulldogs bring back eight starters, including junior Camdon Julian at running back and seniors Hayden Smith and Lucas Smith at wide receiver and senior Isaiah Melugin at tight end-fullback.
Independence has one senior starter back on the offensive line in Anthony Paolini and a trio of juniors in Truman York, Willie Hayes and Dillon Kuehn.
“We graduated our leading rusher from last year, but I expect Camdon and Saxton Renfro to step into that role and find a lot of success,” Bulldogs coach Robert Henderson said. “They both bring different traits with true speed and a knack for finding the open field.”
Six starters are back on defense — Julian, Hayden Smith and junior Koehn Wright at defensive back, junior Dustin Fischer at linebacker and senior Dannon Kelly and Dillon Kuehn on the line.
“I want to see our kids compete in everything they do, no matter what the outcome or situation is,” Henderson said. “Coach (John) Black did a phenomenal job helping this program turn the corner, and I hope to build off the momentum that he has started.”
