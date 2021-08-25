Lineman Mitchell House and defensive back Andon Searles earned all-state honors last season and lead 11 returning starters for Labette County.
Mitchell, a senior, was first team all-conference as an offensive lineman and also had 38 tackles and four quarterback sacks. Searles, a junior defensive back, made 54 tackles, including four for losses.
“Mitchell House and Andon Searles have been leaders for two years, and I expect a lot from them in leading our young players,” coach Sean Price said.
Other senior returning starters are defensive back Russell McCarty (31 tackles), wide receiver Derek Jones (25 catches for 194 yards) and free safety John Kohler (36 tackles).
Junior returnees are wide receivers Tray Vinson and Griffin Eaton, offensive lineman Glen Price, running back-defensive lineman Hunter Schaplowsky and linebackers Cody Hambleton and Kade Cumutte.
“We lost a ton of seniors, but I love the way our young players have stepped up in the offseason,” Price said. “Replacing so many starters will be tough, but I believe we have the kids to do that."
CHANUTE BLUE COMETS
A veteran Blue Comets squad looks to climb in the Southeast Kansas League standings.
”We will be a veteran group of players who have experience and a large senior class,” coach Clete Frazell said. “This is a very solid group across the board with quality offensive and defensive line players as well as quality skill players. This group will play hard every snap and be a very tough and competitive team to watch in the 2021 season.”
Among the veterans, junior running back Ty Leedy ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns and made 77 tackles from his linebacker position. Senior defensive back Kedric Emling had 49 tackles, junior defensive back Dagen Dean had 30 stops, and senior linebacker Jacob Brinkman had 28 tackles.
Sophomore Kaden Seamster had 405 passing yards, 175 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Senior linemen include Kolten LaCrone, Tuker Davis, Nathan Cunningham and Dylan Treeloggen.
COFFEYVILLE GOLDEN TORNADO
As usual, Coffeyville will have plenty of speed on the field, but the Golden Tornado look to add physical play.
“We want to pound teams,” coach Deonta Wade said, “and for the first time in a while, I believe Coffeyville will be able to do that. We will always have speed, but that is one thing we worked on – everyone being fast, not just one or two.”
Five starters return – senior Ethan Viets (wide receiver-defensive back) and sophomores Amanie Luten (quarterback-defensive back), Amir Luten (wide receiver-defensive back), Joseph Neuenschwander (running back-linebacker) AND Kainen White (lineman).
“We were competitive in the majority of our games and gave ourselves the opportunity to win,” Wade said. “This is something I needed to happen -- our kids be battle-tested. … Right now the expectation is hoping to win, and we need it to become expecting to win. This next season will be huge to see if we can take that next step.”
FORT SCOTT TIGERS
Fort Scott made a huge turnaround during Bo Graham’s second season as head coach, going from 1-8 in 2019 to 7-1 last season and winning the Southeast Kansas League crown.
Looking to build off that success, the Tigers are led by three returning all-state players – lineman Kaden Conner, linebacker Jacob Stinnett and running back Jordan Johnson. Stinnett was the Southeast Kansas League’s defensive most valuable player.
“Kaden Conner will be starting for the third straight year,” Graham said. “He knows what we expect and want. Dylan Pinkerton (offensive lineman) and Cade Gulager (quarterback-defensive back) should also develop big leadership roles for us this year.
“Our strength will be our offensive and defensive lines. We have experience coming back, and it all starts up front. We hope to be able to line up and run the ball effectively and to be able to stop the run.”
INDEPENDENCE BULLDOGS
With nine starters returning, defense is the strong suit at Independence.
The Bulldogs have experience and size along the defensive line with tackles Dannon Kelly (230-pound junior) and Sha’ron Caroll-Jones (280 senior) and ends Wyatt Shaffer (195 senior) and Seth Martinez (220 senior).
Cooper Smith is back at linebacker, and the secondary returns Camedon Julian, Davis Merrick, Hayden Smith and Brecken Bertie.
Three starters are back on offense – Hayden Smith and Lucas Smith at wide receiver and Sir Grant at lineman.
“Defensive line and wide receivers are strengths,” coach John Black said. “There will be a lot of new faces on offense, but they should be fun to watch. If the linebackers step up, it should be a tough defense.”
PARSONS VIKINGS
The defensive line looks to be strong for the Vikings, who again will play an independent schedule.
“Our defensive line has a chance to be pretty good,” coach Jeff Schibi said. “That is something we have not been able to say for a long time. At full strength, we will be able to rotate 7-8 guys on the defensive line with an average weight of 255 pounds. Our entire two-deep DL is back from last year.
“In addition, outside of two graduates, we return a large nucleus of our offensive line. Most notably, both tackles are back. We have work to do on the offensive line, but it should not be a weakness like in the past.”
Seniors Hunter Brownewell and Zack Cowen are the two returning offensive tackles. Defensive veterans include Brownewell, Tre Russ, Connor Baughman and Isiah Tyson, who collected 10 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks among his 31 tackles last season.
The offense returns honorable mention all-state receiver Dion Sylvester, who caught 52 passes for 647 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned an interception and a kickoff for TDs.
“The two guys who we need to step up and take control of this team are Isiah Tyson and Dion Sylvester,” Schibi said. “ ‘IT’ has done a great job of leading by example in the weight room this offseason. We are looking for him to transition that attitude and leadership to the field this fall."
