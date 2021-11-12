Two boys were the only Joplin-area swimmers to get past the preliminaries of the MSHSAA Class 1 State Championships on Friday.
Carson Forcum, Webb City, placed 14th in the one-meter diving competition.
A Monett swimmer, Matthew Fillinger, finished 16th in the consolation final of the 200-yard intermediate medley.
Webb City and Monett were the only ones to place in team standings, with Webb City finishing 38th and the Cubs 41st.
Springfield Glendale won the championship.
Carthage was the only other area team entered but did not finish among the 41 squads in the standings.
