Mount Vernon's decision to go for the 2-point conversion last Friday night was made long before the touchdown was scored.
"(Monett) scored with 1:23 to play, and before they kicked the extra point, our assistant coach Ethan Trokey said 'When we score, we're going for 2, aren't we,' '' Mountaineers coach Tom Cox said. "I said absolutely."
The Mountaineers, down 21-14 at Monett, responded with a 10-play, 69-yard drive capped by quarterback Zach Jones' 10-yard pass to Rafe Darter as time expired. Jones then hit Cale Miller with the game-winning conversion pass and a 22-21 victory at Monett in a Big 8 Conference crossover game.
"What I was impressed about was there wasn't any panic at all ... players or coaches," Cox said. "The guys went out and just played. It was really a fun last minute and a half of the game.
"It was a great game. The crowd was fantastic on both sides. Monett players showed a lot of class after the game. They really did. It's hard to take a loss like that. They played a good game and had several players who played really well."
Mount Vernon went almost exclusively to the passing game in the second half, attempting just six running plays — one in the fourth quarter.
"We knew going in they were blitzing a lot and their defensive ends were coming up field on us, trying to create havoc, which they did with our running game," Cox said.
The teams again play non-division opponens tonight as Mount Vernon plays its home opener against Nevada while Monett travels to Marshfield.
ANOTHER NAIL-BITER
There was another down-to-the-wire finish last week in the Big 8.
Hollister scored on a 31-yard touchdown play with 12 seconds left to spoil East Newton's home opener 23-16.
"It was a hitch and pitch on fourth down-and-6," new Patriots coach Kyle Wood said. "We tackled the hitch, never made it to the pitch."
While Wood and the Patriots aren't into moral victories, East Newton did score more than one touchdown for just the third time in the last three seasons.
"This is a huge step for these kids," Wood said. "To be in a ball game, playing for four quarters, to be in it until the very end. Even with 12 seconds to go, we tried a couple of things and almost came up with a crazy diving catch. We can definitely take some good things from this.
"Overall I was super proud of them. I felt like we controlled a lot of the game. It was back and forth, and every time they hit us and scored, we'd answer right back and made a big play, made a big tackle, made a kickoff return for a touchdown. They kept fighting and believing in each other. One thing we've worked on is being a better teammate and being there for each other. I'm pleased with that."
Ironically, East Newton's first touchdown came on a hitch-and-pitch play to end the first half. Jeremiah Stewart hit Wyatt Moore with the completion, and Moore lateraled to Jackson Schriever who ran into the end zone. The Patriots added the 2-point PAT to trail 9-8 at halftime.
Hollister widened its margin to 16-8 in the third quarter, but Sam Stewart returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards on a reverse, and the 2-point PAT tied it at 16.
The Patriots return to action tonight at Aurora, which lost its opener 42-0 at Cassville.
PIERCE CITY PREVAILS
Pierce City opened its Southwest Conference title defense with a 27-14 road victory over Lockwood.
Quarterback Colten O'Hara hit 6-of-9 passes for 74 yards — three to Trenton Kluck for 37 yards — and rushed nine times for 56 yards. Trey Sagehorn led the ground attack with 81 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and Chanse Ford gained 62 yards on 13 attempts.
Wyatt Perry led the Eagles' defense with 10 tackles, followed by Ford with nine, Kluck with eight and Dominick Smith with seven.
Both teams are on the road tonight as Pierce City visits Diamond and Lockwood journeys to Sarcoxie.
ACROSS STATE LINES
The prep football season begins tonight in Kansas and gets into full swing in Oklahoma.
While the CNC League does not crown a champion, three games involve conference foes — Riverton at Galena, Baxter Springs at Girard and Columbus at St. Mary's Colgan. Frontenac comes to Missouri for its return game against the Richmond Spartans.
Pittsburg begins its season at Labette County.
Two area Oklahoma teams opened last week as Miami rolled past Claremore Sequoyah and Quapaw lost at Morris.
Games tonight in Northeast Oklahoma have Miami at Jay, Vinita at Grove, Wyandotte at Fairland, Adair at Commerce and Afton at Barnsdall.
