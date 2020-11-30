Fielding Campbell of Joplin High School and Alex Page from Karlstad, Sweden, have joined Missouri Southern's men's golf team, Lions coach Mike Wheeler has announced.
Page prepped at Alvkullegymnasiet and was a member of the golf and hockey teams. He qualified four years for the state golf championships and was a two-time qualifier for the Swedish School Championships.
Page, the son of Lloyd and Charlotta Page, plans to major in biology.
"Alexander Page is a super ball striker and a really great kid," Wheeler said in a release. "I have enjoyed getting to know him and his parents through the recruiting process and look forward to having him on campus in the fall."
Campbell played the No. 1 position for Eagles coach Jack Pace, and he also lettered in baseball and basketball. He was a two-time all-conference pick and qualified for state his freshman and sophomore years before losing his junior season to COVID-19.
The son of Brandon and Lissa Campbell, Campbell plans to major in accounting.
"Fielding Campbell is a very talented athlete that has chosen golf to put his full passion for competition into," Wheeler said. "Having lost his junior season to COVID, he has been working and shooting some very good scores at Twin Hills. It will be exciting to watch him finish his senior year in the spring."
