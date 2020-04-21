Pittsburg State's basketball teams each announced one signee from a junior college on Tuesday.
The Gorillas added point guard Quentin Hardrict on the men's team and power forward Dana Johnson to the women's team.
QUENTIN HARDRICT
At 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, Hardrict comes to PSU after playing two seasons at North Iowa Community College in Mason City, Iowa. He helped the Trojans to a 25-7 record this past season and a 50-12 record across two seasons.
Hardrict, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, posted similar numbers in both seasons — 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists as a freshman and 16.9, 3.6 and 5.6 as a sophomore.
"Quentin is a floor general, hard worker and someone who can make our program better both on and off the floor," Gorillas coach Kim Anderson said in a release. "As a staff, we want to continue to add players who can really shoot the ball and make plays for teammates, and Quentin fills that role for us. He does a nice job of making the right play in the point guard position, and I believe he can be a quality defender in the MIAA. Quentin has a chance to come in next season and make an immediate impact for us."
DANA JOHNSON
Johnson, 6-1 power forward, helped Butler Community College win Jayhawk Conference titles and regional titles the past two seasons.
A Chicago native, she averaged 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds last season while shooting 85% from the free throw line.
"Marina (Bauza) and Athena (Alvarado) were obviously huge losses of experience for our program," Gorillas coach Amanda Davied said in a release. "However, we feel Dana will contribute greatly to an already solid group of returners in that position. She will add instant experience and leadership, as she comes from a very competitive environment at Butler Community College. She is a strong defender and rebounder around the rim and when needed she can transition to guarding on the perimeter. Her offensive skills will also be a perfect fit in our system. She has a solid jumper, works hard on the glass and is a strong finisher at the rim."
