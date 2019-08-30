OZARK, Mo. — After controlling the field position for much of the game, it was one of the few plays run while pinned deep in their own territory that turned the tide for the Ozark Tigers in a 21-7 season-opening win over Neosho on Friday night.
On the first play after a touchback on a Neosho punt, Ozark’s Tyler Bolin found a hole in the middle of the line and scampered 80 yards to break a 7-all tie with just over four minutes to play.
“(Neosho) made it real tough on us and we just had to stay our course,” Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “We were finally fortunate enough to bust one.”
Two plays later, the Tigers sealed the victory when a Neosho fumble landed in the hands of Cannon Cox, and he raced up the sideline for a 42-yard score. It was the third turnover of the game for the Wildcats and second that led to Ozark touchdowns.
A Neosho fumble on its second possession gave Ozark the ball on the Wildcats’ 18-yard line. The Tigers capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown from quarterback Chance Strickler to take the early lead.
“It came down to a few plays and they made a few more than we did,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We had some turnovers and a blown assignment here and there stop some drives on us.”
The Tigers controlled the field position battle early on as Neosho struggled to get its offense rolling. The Wildcats' first play to cross midfield came when Talon Mitchell broke a couple tackles on the way to a 68-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 7-7 with five minutes left in the first half. Neosho only ran three plays in Ozark territory in the first half.
“I told the kids that I am proud of them. They got in there and fought their tails off,” Miller said. “Never saw any quit in them and never saw them lay down one bit.”
It was an opening-week game that showed both programs have some areas to clean up. There were three turnovers, 12 penalties (including four of the 15-yard variety) and 24 plays that resulted in negative yardage.
“We dealt with some adversity this week,” Miller said. “We are not happy with the outcome, but we will get better.”
Neosho will host Branson next Friday while Ozark heads to Willard.
