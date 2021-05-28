ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two Missouri Southern track and field athletes picked up All-America honors on Friday during the second day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State University.
The Lion men sit in sixth place in the standings with 14 points and the women are tied for ninth with 13 points.
Rajindra Campbell continued his dominance in the throws as the senior won the national title in the discus with a throw of 183 feet, 8 inches.
Campbell was in seventh place after his first throw but jumped to second place on his second attempt and took the lead on this third throw. His best throw came on his fourth throw as he won his first national crown, beating runner-up Josh Boateng of Texas A&M-Commerce by two feet.
Peyton Barton finished 14th in the event.
Payton Roberts followed up Campbell's performance in the discus with another All-American performance in the same event. Roberts hit a mark of 168 feeet on her third attempt and that proved to be enough to place third.
Kirsten Leisinger was 11th in the event.
In other action, Jasmine Deckard qualified for her second sprint final, placing sixth in the prelims of the 200 meters to secure a spot in Saturday's final.
Championship Saturday will be a busy one for Southern as Rajheim Carby, Logan Bell and Brendan Rozier start things off in the men's javelin at 9:30 a.m. Adrain Broadus will compete in the triple jump at 11:15, while Elizabeth Pomatto and Katelyn Mooney compete in the women's javelin at 11:45.
Campbell competes in the men's shot put at 2 p.m. Ryan Riddle runs in the 5,000 at 3:40 and Roberts will throw the women's shot put at 5. Deckard competes in the finals of the 100 at 6:25 and the 200 at 7:25.
