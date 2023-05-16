Two Missouri Southern softball players were named to the first team All-Region team by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association on Tuesday.
Senior infielder Leighton Withers and junior outfielder Yazmin Vargas were honored following the 2023 softball season, which ended for the Lions Saturday in the finals of the Central Regional Tournament, played at Pat Lipira Softball Complex in Joplin last weekend.
Withers, from Benton, Arkansas, was a second-team all-MIAA selection at second base and second-team all-region selection by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a utility/non-pitcher this season after finishing with a .368 average, 28 runs, 57 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 46 RBIs, 32 walks drawn and getting hit by a pitch 13 times for a .710 slugging and .505 on-base percentages.
Defensively she finished with 173 putouts, 48 assists and helped turn 12 double plays.
Among the Lions single-season ranks, Withers finished first in walks, tied for first in home runs, third in on-base percentage, fourth in slugging percentage, tied for fourth in extra base hits and fifth in RBIs.
In her Southern career she is second in slugging percentage (.643), third in home runs (22) and on-base percentage (.461), tied for fifth in RBIs (122), tied for sixth in extra base hits (63), tied for seventh in walks (56), eighth in doubles (34) and ninth in batting average (.349).
Vargas, from Garden City, Kansas, was a first-team all-MIAA and all-region selection by the NFCA as an outfielder after finishing with a .406 average, 41 runs, 58 hits, three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 11 RBIs, 18 walks drawn and stole 36 bases in 37 attempts (97.3 percent) while posting a .497 slugging and .476 on-base percentage. Defensively she finished with 82 putouts, eight assists and helped to turn one double play.
Among the Lions single-season ranks, Vargas finished second in stolen bases, sixth in on-base percentage, eighth in batting average.
In her career ranks she is fourth in stolen bases (90), sixth in runs (121), seventh in on-base percentage (.407) and eighth in batting average (.350).
The MIAA was represented in the Division II Conference Commissioners Association first and second teams with 14 student-athletes recognized to lead the three conferences. The Greater American Conference finished with eight and the NSIC had six.
