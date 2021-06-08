Robert Corn knew at an early age he wanted to be a coach.
"I remember when I was a seventh grader, one of my teachers asked what I planned to do whenever I grew up," he said in an interview with Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. "I told him I planned to coach. Sports has always been a part of my life, and coaching is just one thing I wanted to do."
Corn, whose 413 career victories rank first in Missouri Southern men's basketball history and third in the MIAA, was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame on Monday night in Kansas City.
Also going into the hall were the Lions' track and field All-American Tongula Givens Steddum and Pittsburg State volleyball player Dina Wathan Blevins and middle distance runner Venessa Lee.
Corn coached the Lions from 1989-2014 and had nine 20-win seasons and five appearances in the NCAA Tournament, headlined by the 1999-2000 team that finished 30-3 and reached the semifinals.
The previous three months Corn was interim athletics director at Mayville State (N.D.), whose president Dr. Brian Van Horn is from Benton, Illinois, the same hometown as Corn.
"He was trying to talk me into staying for a year," Corn said Monday night. "And I said, 'Brian, it's pretty cold up here.' ''
Givens Steddum started her college career at Abilene Christian and was a five-time All-American as a freshman.
"At the outdoors meet I met a young man who ran for Southern and was a one-man show as far as I could see," Steddum said. "I hung out with him and started talking to him about Southern, but what really attracted me to Missouri Southern is at the time it was a very new program and didn't have a lot of numbers. I thought that would be a good opportunity for me to go somewhere and really stand out and shine."
She certainly did that, becoming the Lions' first track and field national champion when she won the triple jump outdoors in 1994 and again indoors in 1995. In all, she was a nine-time All-American and was the high point trophy winner three times in the MIAA Track and Field Championships.
Blevins, the daughter of former Kansas City Royals catcher and manager John Wathan, helped the Gorillas build their volleyball program during the turn of the century, capped by a third-team All-America selection as a senior in 2002.
"Coach Ib (Ibraheem Suberu) was an inspiration to me, my coach for four years," Blevins said. "He had just gotten the job (at Pittsburg State), and I wanted to play for Coach, but also I wanted to be a part of something bigger and a change in the program, make it better.
"We always said we wanted to make it better than what it was at the beginning. My freshman year we had 12 new freshmen I believe. We were able to play all four years together and have a successful four years. Att the end we actually went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time."
Lee's decorated career as a middle distance runner included three national championships and six All-America performances in the 800 meters. She credits her improvement in cross country for her success on the track.
"I was pretty bad at track when I started at Pitt State," she said. "I ran cross country as well, which I did not enjoy. Those early days at Pitt State I was way far behind the other girls. ... It teaches you to make a goal and work toward that goal and be successful at the end."
