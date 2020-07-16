RIDGEDALE, Mo. — The good news is the PGA Tour Champions is returning to Big Cedar Lodge next month.
The bad news: Spectators will not be allowed.
The tour and Big Cedar Lodge announced Thursday that two tournaments will be played within a nine-day span from Aug. 17-26. Both tournaments are part of the Charles Schwab Series and will be held at the Buffalo Ridge Course from Aug. 19-21 and at Ozarks National from Aug. 24-26.
Both 54-hole tournaments have $3 million purses, and practice rounds are scheduled two days before each event.
“This is our seventh year hosting the PGA Tour Champions, and we are very happy to welcome these incredible players and friends back to Big Cedar Lodge,” Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, said in a release. “We continue to take great pride in this special place and our continued enhancements, including the grand opening of Ozarks National last year and the debut of the full Payne’s Valley course (named after the late Payne Stewart) later this year.
“We know the unique beauty of or courses leaves a lasting impression, and we look forward to providing a challenging, memorable experience to all the players while showcasing the beauty and wonder of the Ozarks with the world.”
Because of COVID-19 concerns, no spectators will be allowed on site during the tournaments. Both tournaments will be televised by the GOLF Channel.
The tour season was halted by COVID-19 in early March. It will restart its season with The Ally Challenge from July 27-Aug. 2 in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
The second event on the restart is the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Aug. 13-16 in Akron, Ohio.
Three World Golf Hall of Fame members are among the top-6 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings — Bernhard Langer at No. 1, tour rookie Ernie Els at No. 3 and Fred Couples at No. 6.
