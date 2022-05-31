LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two key members of Crowder College's softball team earned NJCAA Division I All-Region honors, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Monday.
Crowder's own Maura Moore picked up first team recognition, while Courtney Storey was a second team honoree.
A freshman pitcher, Moore led the Roughrider staff with a 1.50 ERA and 9.45 strikeouts per seven innings. The Valley Springs, Arkansas product went 12-3 in 26 starts while registering 189 punchouts to just 32 walks through 140 innings of work this spring.
Moore was tabbed as Region 16 Pitcher of the Year earlier this month.
A COVID-sophomore outfielder, Storey ranked among team leaders with a .423 batting average, 80 hits, 22 doubles, 65 runs batted in, 22 stolen bases and a 1.090 OPS.
The Rogers product was also Region 16 Player of the Year for the Roughriders.
Crowder finished 53-10 this season and made its 11th appearance at the national junior-college tournament. It was the first time since the 2013 campaign.
Yavapai out of the West Region topped all programs with seven All-Region honors, including six on the first team. Chattanooga State (South) followed with five nods (three first team), while Lake Land (Midwest), Florida SouthWestern State (South), Pensacola State (South) and Southern Idaho (West) took home four plaudits apiece.
Six more programs — Indian Hills (Midwest), Seminole State of Florida (South), Wallace State (South), McLennan (West), Odessa (West) and Howard (West) picked up three all-region nods.
The NFCA member coaches from each region voted on the teams, and all honorees are now eligible for the All-America squads. The NJCAA DI All-Americans will be announced on Friday.
