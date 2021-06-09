Crowder infielder Logan Chambers and outfielder Landrey Wilkerson are first-team selections on the NJCAA Division I Baseball All-America Team, the organization announced Wednesday.
Selections are made by the NJCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
"Congratulations to Landrey Wilkerson and Logan Chambers," Crowder coach Travis Lallemand posted on Twitter. "No doubt two of the best in program history."
Chambers, a freshman who has signed with Tennessee, led Crowder with a .404 batting average, 107 hits, 90 runs, 36 doubles and 76 runs batted in. He belted 16 home runs.
Wilkerson, also a freshman who is headed for Arkansas, slugged a team-high 20 home runs, drove in 72 runs and walked 52 times. He also had 72 hits and scored 73 runs.
Crowder finished 55-8 this season and was third in the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, losing to eventual champion McLennan (Texas) in the semifinals.
Freshman outfielder Josh Cameron from Butler Community College also made the first team, and Cowley freshman outfielder Janson Reeder made the second team.
Colby freshman pitcher Alex Cook was named to the third team, and honorable mention went to sophomore pitchers Andrew Walling and Christian McGowan from Eastern Oklahoma, sophomore catchers Connor Hicks from Mineral Area and Wyatt Grant from Seward County and freshman infielders Austin Callahan from Hutchinson and Jonah Cox from Butler.
