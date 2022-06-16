A day after silencing the Jefferson City Renegades’ offense, the Joplin Outlaws pitching staff fell victim to the two-run home run on Thursday night at historic Joe Becker Stadium.
The Renegades smashed a trio of two-run blasts en route to a 15-10 victory over the Outlaws.
Jefferson City (4-5) snapped a two-game skid against Joplin, which fell to 5-7. The two teams have split four games against each other since Sunday.
“I don’t know what else to say other than it was a tough day,” Outlaws skipper Gonzalo Gonzalez said. “All we can do is regroup and come back tomorrow.”
Joplin starter James Yamasaki cruised through the first inning with two punchouts and a flyout.
But the righty from Hawaii at Hilo ran into big trouble in the second. Jefferson City struck in a big way with five runs, highlighted by a pair of mammoth two-run blasts.
TJ Racherbaumer got the Renegades on the board with an RBI groundout to short. Levi Masloski ambushed a first pitch from Yamasaki and deposited the offering in the left field bleachers for a two-run shot as Jefferson City took a 3-0 advantage.
Ross Lovich, a sophomore from Missouri, blasted a ball over the short right field wall for another two-run bomb as the Renegades’ lead swelled to 5-0.
The Outlaws started to chip away at the deficit in the bottom of the third. Garrett Chun looped a blooper into shallow right field for an RBI single to get Joplin on the board.
Sam Fagan followed by plugging the left-center field gap with a drive that rolled to the fence for a two-run triple as the Outlaws trimmed the deficit to 5-3.
Just when it appeared Joplin was mounting another comeback, Jefferson City answered with its second five-spot in the fourth. Lovich belted a towering flyball inside the right field foul pole for his second two-run shot of the game.
That gave Jefferson City a 7-3 lead over the Outlaws.
Tayler Hopkins then drew a bases-loaded walk, while Racherbaumer drove in two off a single to right as the Renegades padded their lead to 10-3.
Then in the sixth, Jackson Lovich bounced out to third to drive in Carter Gorling as Jefferson City took an eight-run advantage. Joplin inched a little closer in the home half of the frame as Michael Long worked a bases-loaded walk and Kohl Cooper touched home on a balk, trimming the deficit to 11-5.
The Renegades extended their lead back to seven when Luc Fuller was plunked with the bases juiced in the seventh. But the Outlaws got one back as Cooper collected an RBI single to shrink the deficit to 12-6 in the bottom half of the inning.
Jefferson City scored three in the ninth — Jack Matousek via a fielding error and Racherbaumer and Colby Ott each had RBI singles. Joplin didn’t go down without a fight as it plated four runs in the final inning, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
“We have to make sure we stay locked in for all nine,” Gonzalez said. “We can’t let our mind wander and stay locked in to what’s ahead of us and not what’s behind us.”
Caleb Caraker earned the win for the Renegades. He worked 5 1/3 innings and scattered five runs on five hits while walking five batters and striking out two.
Tanner Schmitz covered the next 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits, while Grayson Eierman followed with the next 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits.
Ian Nolph retired the game’s final two outs.
Jefferson City totaled 14 hits in the contest. Racherbaumer went 3 for 5 with four driven in, while Ross Lovich had two hits and four RBI.
Joplin used six pitchers. Yamasaki took the loss after surrendering five runs on four hits over two innings of work.
The Outlaws finished with 11 hits. Long and Liam Bailey had productive nights at the dish going 3 for 5 each.
Joplin plays host to the Nevada Griffons at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.