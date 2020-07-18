There's one point that Andi Sioteco, Bailey Harbit, Reina Garcia and Shea Schrader want to make perfectly clear:
They are television sports anchors and sports reporters — not women sports reporters.
"I've had viewers who I think mean well when they come up and say, 'I don't usually watch women in sports, but you're really good, '' Harbit said. "I think they mean that as a compliment, but it's not. It's a bit of a backhanded compliment. You have people who probably judge you a little bit just because you're a woman."
"Why can't we just be sports reporters instead of women sports reporters?" Sioteco said. "People say 'We watch you, you're cute,' but that's not why I do this job, to be cute. To be honest, I don't like being on TV. I know I have to when I anchor, but if I'm doing a package, I'm not going to put in a standup. To me, it's about giving the spotlight to athletes who are doing amazing things, coaches who do a great job molding young minds. It's about them; it's not about me."
"I'm here to do a job, and I want to do good work," Garcia said. "It is kind of funny when you get into the scrums and you have mostly guys coming in with their questions. I've noticed at some bigger events like the Big 12 Tournament, there are a lot of women, so you don't feel as alone. It's fun to see women doing good and seeing so many more of us in this field."
Television sports reporting has long been dominated by men, both here and around the country. Cealey Godwin was believed to be the first female sportscaster in the Joplin area when she worked as weekend sports anchor and reporter at KODE from June 2013 through April 2015. She's now a sports reporter for the New England Sports Network in Boston and co-host of the show NESN After Hours.
But the number of women in the business has grown through the years, and that's reflected on the local scene.
Five years ago, Sioteco joined KOAM and KFJX as the weekend sports anchor, and last year, Harbit was hired as sports director at KSN.
Two weeks ago, the two Joplin stations introduced new weekend sports anchors — Garcia at KSN and Schrader at KODE. And all of a sudden, women occupy 67% of the jobs — 4 of 6 — in Joplin television sports.
"When I first started, it was just me," Sioteco said. "Now look at it, five years ago to now. It's only going to grow."
"I hope we're not the last ones," Harbit said. "I hope more women come in this area and continue to do well in sports. I think we all do a really good job. We've proven women can do this. We're just as good as the men. ... I think it's pretty cool, especially for a place like Joplin. We kind of changed some eyes when we showed what we could do."
GETTING STARTED
Some believe Schrader was destined to work in sports.
"I was born on a football Friday," she said. "My mom was in labor, and she was really, really mad because my dad was off anchoring the sportscast. I don't know the full story on that."
Schrader was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles because that was her father's favorite team, and the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII two years ago changed her career path.
"I thought I was going into computer science, so I went to Northwest Missouri State for a year," she said. "That year is actually the year the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, and I was like that's it. I can't do computer science. It's completely boring. This is the most interesting thing I've ever seen. From that point on, I wanted to report on something that I actually enjoy, and I want to do something that I enjoy, not just something that I think is going to make me money."
Ironically, Schrader now has the job once held by her dad, Erik, who worked at KODE in the 1990s and is now general manager of a station in Cleveland.
"When I told him I got it, he was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" Schrader said. "It was pretty crazy."
Garcia's sports career included volleyball at both Coffeyville Community College and one semester at Jackson State.
"I've always been so passionate about sports," she said. "I already knew I wanted to do something in media because I love to write. I was kind of in between if I wanted to do sports or news. I had a professor who spent a lot of years in the business as a sports director. Just hearing about his journey and what he experienced, I thought, 'Man, I want to do that.' Actually, I decided to start out in news and build that foundation as a reporter, learn the ropes. I got to cover a lot of sports as a news reporter, and after two years, I wanted to take the leap and do sports full time. I did a lot of double duty, but I loved it."
Harbit grew up around sports as her father, Mike, is the radio broadcaster of the Nevada Tigers. She played multiple sports in high school and realized her playing career would not continue in college.
"You can't have a 5-8 middle hitter (in college volleyball), so that turned my attention to how can I continue staying with sports and making some money out of it," she said. "I liked talking. I like being the center of attention. I thought I could be on television. That seemed like a pretty viable thing for me to do. ... Broadcasting is in my blood. I didn't really consider any other career option."
Sioteco did not play high school sports in Fresno, California.
"I used to play basketball in the driveway with my dad," she said, "and every time he would score on me, he'd say 'Larry Bird' like he shot a fadeaway. I used to watch basketball with my dad growing up. I watched my brother play baseball. That kind of got me into sports."
IT'S NOT EASY
The sports broadcast usually goes off without a hitch, but it's not as easy as this quartet make it seem.
And it requires more time than people realize to complete the job.
"For a minute-and-a-half story," Garcia said, "that takes hours to set up, maybe an hour or so to shoot, probably a couple of hours to write and edit. So for a minute and a half, it takes maybe five hours."
"Shooting games, especially on weekend basketball games," Sioteco said, "I'll shoot a quarter and a half of Missouri Southern's women's game, drive to Pittsburg and get the second half of the Pitt State women's game, get postgame and then the first half of the men's game. Then I edit those three games and be on time for 6 o'clock sports. People are surprised that you do all that."
And they can't please everyone.
"You leave a game early and go somewhere else," Sioteco said. "You go back the next game, and a parent goes, 'You missed this.' They don't understand I can't be everywhere at once. Pleasing parents is really hard in this business."
"People think anyone with a phone could do what you do," Harbit said. "There is training that you have to do. It's a lot of work, and I think people don't realize that sometimes. Time management in this job is so paramount. You can't miss a deadline or you're in a lot of trouble."
Part of the job is toting all the camera equipment.
"I've shot football the last two seasons, and sometimes I think people think it's kind of funny because I'm kind of small and I show up with a 50-pound camera bag and a tripod over my shoulder," Schrader said. "Honestly it does look kind of ridiculous, but I can do it."
COVID-19
When COVID-19 shut down high school, college and professional sports in mid-March, the local stations removed the sports segment from newscasts. And all the sports reporters worked on news stories.
Sioteco even changed her name.
"News Andrea," she said. "It's hard to transition to news because when you deal with coaches and athletes; they know it's part of their job to talk to us. Trying to convince people for interviews is so hard, and I never realized that my colleagues have to do this on a daily basis. Make phone calls, talk to people who don't want to talk to you — it's hard, it's difficult, stressful.
"I'm thankful for my (sports) job. Hopefully things get back to normal soon so we can start doing what we love to do. (Jacob) Lenard (KOAM and KFJX sports director) and I have gotten messages from people or seen people at events, 'Hey, we miss you.' It's great to be part of a community that actually knows who you are. But at the same time, I've been in this area for five years, and I haven't gotten to really get to know the area. Recently, I went to George Washington Carver National Monument for the first time, and I've always wanted to go there. I was fortunate to do a news story there. I figured out that Joplin has a beekeepers association, and I did a bee story. I went to Always Buying Books and got to know the owner. It's great that I've gotten to know both worlds, sports and the community that I've been a part of for the last five years."
"I was fortunate because I did news for a year before I moved into sports full time (at Wausau, Wisconsin)," Harbit said. "It wasn't as much of a shock for me.
"I looked at it as a blessing and a curse. A curse obviously because we lost sports. But I looked at it as a blessing because my weekend sports anchor Kevin Ryans left, so I would have had to work seven days until I could find a replacement. Now I'm still getting my time, not getting burned out. I'm thankful I wasn't running ragged."
Garcia was doing news at KSNT in Topeka when the sports stoppage hit.
"On the news side, it was hard to do things because things were getting canceled," she said. "I love news. I love talking to people and sharing their stories. That's helped me come (here) at ease. I would love for sports to happen, but if it didn't I knew I could do that job just as well."
Schrader's concern at that time centered around her job search.
"I had graduated and started looking," she said. "It was scary. Not a lot of stations were hiring at all. I didn't know if I'm going to be able to get a job this year, even next year. When this opportunity came up, I absolutely had to apply because something might not come along for a very long time."
KSN and KODE put the sports segment back in their 6 and 10 o'clock newscasts on July 6, but KOAM and KFJX haven't made that move yet.
"It's really nice to be back on air," Harbit said. "This is what I'm supposed to be doing. I hope the people were happy to see us back, maybe bring back some sort of normalcy with everything that has been going on. A little bit of rust because you haven't done it for three months, but I'm really glad it's back. Definitely won't be taking it for granted again."
"I'm definitely hoping there's a football season because that's our biggest thing all year round and the thing you really look forward to," Schrader said. "It will be very frustrating and disappointing if it doesn't happen, but obviously if it doesn't happen, it's going to be for a good reason."
IDOLS, MENTORS
Through the years, women have become fixtures on sports television, filling roles of play-by-play, analyst and sideline reporter during college and professional games.
"I really like Erin Andrews," Schrader said. "Doris Burke, obviously, there is a shrine to her. She's so unapologetic. I feel like a lot of times women feel like they have to prove themselves or maybe you get you should smile more. She doesn't smile. She sits there and reports on the sideline, and if someone tells her that she needs to smile, she'll frown harder. She doesn't care. ... She got there completely on her own merit."
"My earliest one was probably Erin Andrews," Harbit said. "That was the first time I was introduced to a woman on the sidelines doing sports. I was like, 'OK, if she can do it, so can I.' As I got older and was exposed to more people, Doris Burke obviously, she's the GOAT. I really like Mina Kimes and how she writes. Katie Nolan kind of reminds me of myself because she's funny. It's part of her whole deal. ... I'm a woman, I'm funny, I'm talking about sports. She's someone you could sit down and have a beer with. She and Sarah Spain and Mina Kimes are my holy trinity now."
"The reporter I really look up to for inspiration is Josina Anderson," Garcia said. "When you see Josina, you know she's bringing it. She's always on top of her game, and I also love that she wears her femininity on her sleeve. Her wardrobe is on point. She's known for having style, but also there is so much legitimacy. She's probably up there with Adam Schefter as a top NFL insider. Plus as a woman of color, seeing another woman of color at that level is real inspiring."
Sioteco received sound advice from mentors when she was an intern at a Fresno station.
"When I was at Fresno State and interned at a local station, the weekend woman Senerey De Los Santos became my mentor," she said. "She was like: 'Are you sure you still want to do this? You can still go to dental school. This is not easy. You're going to have to go somewhere not knowing anybody, start from the bottom, work your way up and you're going to struggle. You don't do local TV for the money.' That kind of resonated with me because she was the only weekend sports woman in Fresno. She was a great storyteller and still is. I wanted to be like her. Her sports director, Anthony Flores, when I first met him, he said, 'I'm not going to waste my time on you if you don't take this seriously. This is hard work.' ... I got to do so much more stuff than the other interns. I was at the station every day, eight hours a day, hanging out and learning the ins and outs of this business."
COMPETITION
Competition in sports extends well beyond the playing surfaces.
It reaches the newsrooms.
"We're all pretty competitive," Harbit said. "You have to be in this business. Yes, Andi might work for the other station, but I think it's cool to see all of us striving and doing so well. We are the majority. We compete against each other but we do respect each other. Especially women in this business, you kind of have to stay together."
REINA GARCIA
Twitter: @ReinaGarciaTV.
Station: KSN weekend sports anchor.
Previous station: KSNT, Topeka, Kan.
High school: Topeka High School.
Colleges: Coffeyville CC, Jackson State, Kansas State.
Favorite sport: playing volleyball, watching football.
First sports memory: "My grandpa and my grandma were big, big K-State fans, and he was a big Bill Snyder guy. They would take us to K-State football games. ... All the grandkids, we would pack up in the van, go to Manhattan, we'd tailgate and then go watch the game. It was so fun, and the atmosphere, that's probably why I ended up going to K-State. When I actually got to meet Bill Snyder during my reporting career, that was really cool, kind of coming full circle."
BAILEY HARBIT
Twitter: @BaileyHarbitTV.
Station: KSN sports director.
Previous station: WSAW, Wausau, Wis.
High school: Nevada High School.
College: Missouri.
Favorite sport: playing volleyball, watching football.
First sports memory: "I remember being in Kansas City at my grandma's house and hearing my grandma go, 'Go, go baby go, go baby go, touchdown Chiefs!' My parents were at the game, so my grandma would babysit my brother and me. I have a very vivid memory of my grandma, and she never swore around us unless we were really in trouble. For some reason I just remember her yelling at the TV watching the Chiefs' games."
SHEA SCHRADER
Twitter: @sheaschrader.
Station: KODE weekend sports anchor.
Previous station: none.
High school: McAuley Catholic High School.
Colleges: Northwest Missouri, Missouri Southern.
Favorite sport: playing softball, watching football.
First sports memory: "I was sitting watching a (Philadelphia) Eagles game, and my dad was screaming at Donovan McNabb. My nana was watching and said, 'Would you calm down?' I remember thinking nothing else in the world warrants people sitting on their couches screaming at a TV. What is it about this that is so interesting?"
ANDI SIOTECO
Twitter: @andiSIOTECO.
Station: KOAM and KFJX weekend sports anchor.
Previous stations: KSEE24, Fresno, Calif.; KTWO, Casper, Wyo.
High school: Hoover High School, Fresno, Calif.
College: Fresno State.
Favorite sport: basketball.
First sports memory: "My dad, scoring on me in the driveway (during one-on-one basketball games). Even to this day when I go home, he doesn't take it easy on me."
