To Joplin volleyball coach Staci Saunders, seniors Mari Katheryn Saunders and Jeanie Juneweeranong are not only an experienced duo on the court but also the heart and soul of her team.
And the veteran coach expects the three-year starters to lead the way for the Eagles this fall.
“Mari and Jeanie are definitely our team leaders,” Coach Saunders said. “They have the experience, they communicate well and they cover the floor well. They’ve played together for years, and I expect big things from them.”
A setter, Mari Katheryn Saunders will once again run the team’s 5-1 offensive system, feeding the team’s hitters.
The 5-foot-8 Saunders recorded 417 assists last year and has recovered from a knee injury suffered during the spring soccer season that limited her activity over the summer.
“Mari had surgery in June and is just getting back into the swing of things, but she’s going to get there,” Coach Saunders said.
A 5-3 libero, Juneweeranong led the Eagles with 272 digs last year.
“I couldn’t ask for a better libero than Jeanie,” Saunders said. “She’s definitely the leader of our defense.”
Other key returning performers are juniors Aubrey Ritter, Addison Saunders and Anna Neuendorf.
Ritter and Addison Saunders are outside hitters, while Neuendorf is a middle hitter/middle blocker. The 5-6 Ritter is the top returner in kills, as she recorded 92 in 2018.
“All three of them do a good job at the net,” Saunders said.
Sophomore middle hitter Kacy Coss, senior outside hitter Cassie Sharkey and senior defensive specialist Emily Larkin are other players who Saunders expects to contribute. At 5-10, Coss is the team’s tallest player.
Sophomores Allie Lawrence (outside hitter) and Angelina Schramm (setter) round out the varsity roster.
Coach Saunders said the Eagles are still a work in progress. At the same, she noted there’s a lot to like about the group.
“We have some experience and some talent, so it’s just a matter of us playing as a team,” Saunders said. “I think our girls are very team-oriented. They know it takes all of them to be successful. I love that about them.”
The Eagles competed at Carthage’s jamboree on Tuesday night with the Tigers, Aurora and Nevada.
“I saw some good things, but the jamboree also showed us what we need to work on,” Saunders said. “We’ve been a little inconsistent. We have to work together as a team because we don’t have one dominant player at the net. I think we’ll get there.”
Saunders is assisted by Amber Travis, Lindsay DeWelt and Katie Land.
The Eagles, who went 14-17-2 in 2018, open the season next Tuesday at home against Parkview.
