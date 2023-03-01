WEBB CITY, Mo. — Coach John Roderique started his head coaching career for Webb City High School in 1997, taking over from Kurt Thompson, who accepted the head coach position at Coffeyville Community College after the Cardinals’ 1996 season.
Going into his first season as the Webb City football head coach, Roderique began visiting with youth and junior high students about the high school program. He also began holding a youth/junior high football camp each summer. Those were things he did every year during his time as head coach, to keep building on the Webb City football program’s foundation.
During these events, Roderique would explain to future Cardinals entering their freshman year how they could join the high school football team and how it’s more than just a game, as it also provides many positive experiences they will be able to carry on through life.
One of those eighth graders that was present during Roderique's first visit was Ryan McFarland.
Twenty-six years later, McFarland is succeeding Roderique as head coach of the Cardinals, carrying on the pride and tradition that Roderique instilled in the football program, school and community.
McFarland also was in that first class that Roderique coached for all four years, freshmen through senior. McFarland’s first coaching experience was actually as an assistant student coach going into his senior year at Webb City High School, following a tough injury his junior year that stopped his playing career.
Roderique made sure that McFarland was not going to leave the team, but be a part of it in a capacity that allowed him to also still be on the field while not playing.
McFarland told me: “After my injury, coach Roderique talked me into being his student assistant, which was really my first taste of coaching.”
After his senior year came to an end, McFarland attended Missouri State University. He still had that taste of coaching, and it wasn’t going to go away, so when coming home to visit from Springfield over a break, he and Roderique discussed his future in coaching. During the fall semester in 2006, McFarland transferred to Missouri Southern State University and came back to Roderique’s coaching staff.
“I spent my first eight years of coaching there with the first four of those years on the defensive side of the ball," McFarland said. "Coach Roderique and I discussed how I wanted to be a head coach one day, as well, so he moved me over to the offensive side of the ball to be the quarterbacks coach for the next four years. After that eighth year, I left to accept my first head coaching position at Riverton High School in Kansas for two seasons, then I came back to Missouri to head coach five more seasons at Seneca High School.”
During that time Roderique and McFarland bounced ideas off each other when talking three or four times a month. McFarland was then given an invitation he couldn’t pass up — to be hired onto coach Roderique’s staff, only this time it was for the offensive coordinator position.
After McFarland’s third season back on staff at Webb City, Roderique announced his retirement. A month later, McFarland was announced as the new head coach, which is something he has envisioned and hoped for since that first taste of coaching.
"Webb City football is rooted in pride and tradition and I stand firm on the quote that, 'Great things can be accomplished when everyone works together and nobody cares who gets the credit.' I know coach McFarland will carry this on. The kids will always come first and coach McFarland will never let anything come before the players, entering this new phase of the program.
"... It will come easy for him (McFarland) transitioning in those role, because he has been one of the bit parts of the program's culture and its rich history that he is inheriting."
In this situation, all roads lead back home.
"I had different opportunities throughout the years," McFarland said, "but Webb City High School was a place that was near and dear to my heart. I knew if I was going to go anywhere else, especially in Southwest Missouri, that this is where I wanted to be."
