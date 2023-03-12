CARTHAGE, Mo. — Scott Moore, Carthage High School girls’ basketball coach, wrapped up his fourth season leading the program, building it back to a level that it can compete with other top programs.
One person who has been there all four years is Kianna Yates. She started at guard on the varsity team since her freshman year. She also became the Tigers’ all-time leading female score this season.
“It has been great to have her in our program for four years,” Moore said. “Kianna has grown as a player on the court and matured off the court. As a young freshman, she took over the program as a point guard. Whenever she came in, she was more of a pass-first point guard. She has also developed her scoring at all three levels as she has matured her game. Now she finishes well around the rim, has a strong midrange game and is a lethal shooter from the 3-point line outside when left open.”
Yates also transitioned into a leader quickly.
“Kianna was a very positive vocal leader for the team,” Moore said. “She was always encouraging her teammates in drills, scrimmages and games. She wasn’t a get-in-your-face type of leader. Kianna was more of a lead by example through hard work and dedication to the program type leader. All the younger players looked up to her and respected her, and so her leadership was valuable in getting the other girls who were sophomores headed in the right direction as they now take over the program going forward.”
On Feb. 23, the Carthage Lady Tigers played their last regular season game of the year at Cassville, defeating the Lady Wildcats 62-45.
Yates ended that game with 35 points, also ending her last regular season as a Lady Tiger with 1,548 career points. Yates broke the record to become the all-time career leading scorer in Carthage High School girls’ basketball history, surpassing the previous record holder, Maya Williams (2013-2016), by 1 point.
Yates’ teammates knew she was just 34 points shy of tying the record going into that last regular season game and were going to do everything they could to help her break it.
“We all knew what Kianna needed at every moment of the game,” Moore said. “Every player on the bench and the court during and going into the game knew that she just needed to score 35 points and wanted her to get those 35 points.”
You can imagine the excitement and cheering when Yates broke the record.
“Once they accomplished making this happen, you could see the exuberant celebration from her teammates when she made that final shot to make it happen,” Moore said. “That alone just showed you how much they love and respect her as a teammate.”
Yates gives all the credit to her teammates.
“I love these guys so much,” she said. “I’m blessed to have been able to play with every single one of them. I’m thankful for everyone I have played with and against, helping me become a better player.”
Moore said he takes pride when he sees his players fall in love with the game. He said he is building a program with values that his players can learn from and carry them on into life once their playing days at Carthage are over.
“Really, one of the core values we teach in practice that exemplifies itself in games is to play the game the right way, to play hard for every minute of the game, to stay mentally focused for all 32,” Moore said. “We also talk about how when we work hard and play hard, we also need to find the balance of being able to have fun along the way. This team this year has done a really good job of working hard in the games but also made sure to enjoy the game win or lose. They knew how to respond the right way emotionally about it.”
