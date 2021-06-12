CARY, N.C. — The top-seeded Central Missouri baseball team capped off a phenomenal season as the NCAA Division II national runner-up.
The Mules played two games on Saturday after inclement weather suspended the completion of Friday's semifinal contest against Tampa.
UCM eliminated Tampa with a 3-1 victory before falling to Wingate 5-3 in the championship game at Coleman Field.
Against Tampa, Mason Green was nearly unhittable on the mound for the Mules. He went seven strong innings, allowing one run (unearned) on five hits.
The lefty (16-0) fanned seven batters and walked two.
Erik Webb, the 2019 MIAA Player of the Year, homered in the fifth inning to put UCM up 3-1. Prior to that frame, Garrett Pennington ripped an RBI double to give the Mules a 1-0 advantage.
Alex Madera then tripled home Harrison Schnurbusch in the second inning to hand UCM a 2-0 lead.
In the title game, the Bulldogs (39-13) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Mellet McCann and Michael Danksy scored on a pair of fielding errors in the bottom of the third.
UCM answered with three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Alex Madera started the rally with an RBI double down the left-field line and Brennen vanBreusegen followed with an RBI single to knot the score at 2-2.
Josh Schumacher gave the Mules a one-run lead with an RBI single to left field, but run-scoring singles by Logan McNeeley and Chris Gehrig helped stake Wingate to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Grayson Chapman's double tacked on an insurance run for the Bulldogs in the seventh inning.
Madera's double was the only extra-base hit for the Mules. Reliever Sam Broderson (3-1) notched the victory for Wingate, tossing five hitless innings while striking out five.
Chase Plymell suffered his first loss in four decisions for UCM. He yielded two runs on as many hits in two innings.
The Mules (46-8) finished the season by winning 16 out of their final 18 games. UCM claimed the MIAA regular-season and postseason titles along with the NCAA Central Region crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.