PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Central Missouri baseball team continues its dominance of the MIAA.
The Mules (23-4, 19-1 MIAA) swept a conference doubleheader from Pittsburg State on Saturday at Al Ortolani Field, winning by scores of 10-3 and 18-6.
The two teams complete the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
In game one, PSU starter David Henderson retired the first 13 Mules batters he faced before UCM finally rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a five-run sixth inning.
Greyson Pinkett staked the Gorillas to the early lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Caleb Carr added a two-run pinch hit home run in the bottom of the seventh innings for Pitt State's other runs.
In game two, UCM jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and the Mules ballooned their margin to 12-0 before Pitt State plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ryan Koval went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs in the contest for the Gorillas (16-9, 12-8 MIAA). Tyler Henry belted a two-run home run as part of the Gorillas six-run sixth frame.
