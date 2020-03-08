KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Central Missouri won the MIAA Women’s Postseason Basketball Tournament.
The tournament began 1983, and the tradition-rich Jennies claimed seven of the first eight tournament crowns but none since 1990.
However, the No. 15 Jennies ended that drought Sunday afternoon with a come-from-behind 82-75 victory over second-seeded Emporia State at Municipal Auditorium.
The Jennies (27-4) trailed by five points midway through the fourth quarter, but they caught the Lady Hornets at 73-73 on Megan Skaggs’ 3-point goal with 2:30 left. On the next trip Morgan Fleming’s jumper just outside the lane put Central Missouri ahead 75-73, its first lead since it was 47-46 two minutes into the second half.
Neither team scored for more than a minute until Morgan VanHyfte hit a trey from the right corner with 24 seconds left to give the Jennies a five-point lead with 24 seconds remaining, and Central Missouri made 4-of-4 charities to maintain the lead.
Emporia State’s Mollie Mounsey, 5-foot-10 senior wing player and a transfer from Colorado State, broke two tournament scoring records – 37 points in the championship game and 87 points in the tournament. Mounsey made 12-of-20 field goals, 7-of-13 treys and 6-of-6 free throws. She had 21 points in the first half and 14 in the third quarter, which ended with the Hornets ahead 62-45. But she was limited to two free throws in the final 10 minutes.
Mounsey and Fleming shared the tournament most outstanding player award. Fleming had 19 points, six rebonds and five assists.
Nija Collier led the Jennies with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Skaggs also netted 19 points, and VanHyfte hit three 3s while scoring 12.
Morgan Laudan added 10 points for the Hornets (24-7), who have a league-high nine tourney titles.
